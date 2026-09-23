Lionel Richie Hospitalized for Heart Procedure and Cancels Tour Dates

Lionel Richie has been hospitalized for the third time in three months due to ongoing cardiac concerns, forcing the cancellation of several upcoming performances on his heavily anticipated North American trek. The 77-year-old music icon is currently receiving medical treatment for atrial fibrillation, a condition marked by an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Medical professionals are treating the Grammy-winning performer with an AFib ablation. This minimally invasive procedure creates small scars in the heart tissue to block erratic electrical signals and help the organ maintain a normal rhythm.
The Toll of a Grueling Tour Schedule
The latest health setback impacts the “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour, which features Richie alongside the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire. The newly axed dates include a Saturday performance in San Francisco, a September 30 stop in Chicago, and an October 2 appearance in Columbus, Ohio. These cancellations compound earlier schedule shifts from the summer leg.
Back in August, Richie checked himself into a St. Louis facility following a concert. During that stay, he spent three days in the intensive care unit undergoing rigorous cardiac testing before medical clearance allowed him to return home. The physical demands of the road first surfaced publicly during a June performance in St. Paul, Minnesota, when paramedics were called to the venue after the singer felt dizzy and strange mid-set.
During that June incident, Richie was forced to sit down multiple times while singing “Dancing on the Ceiling” at the Xcel Energy Center before telling the audience,
When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down, as noted in coverage by Page Six. Live Nation Chicago later confirmed that the songwriter’s band performed for 15 minutes before saxophonist Dino Soldo announced the concert’s termination, noting that Richie was not feeling well and could not continue. The Saint Paul Fire Department subsequently rushed an adult male from the arena to a local hospital.
Understanding Atrial Fibrillation and Recovery
Atrial fibrillation affects millions globally, causing the upper chambers of the heart to beat out of sync with the lower chambers.
Tour representatives have not yet confirmed whether the recently canceled dates will be rescheduled or if further adjustments to the itinerary will be necessary.
Navigating the Path Forward
The “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour remains one of the defining nostalgic lineups of the year, consistently drawing massive crowds eager to experience Richie’s timeless catalog.
We want to hear from you—share your thoughts on how artists balance demanding touring schedules with personal well-being in the comments below.
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