Lionel Richie Hospitalized for Heart Procedure and Cancels Tour Dates

Medical professionals are treating the Grammy-winning performer with an AFib ablation. This minimally invasive procedure creates small scars in the heart tissue to block erratic electrical signals and help the organ maintain a normal rhythm.

Lionel Richie has been hospitalized for the third time in three months due to ongoing cardiac concerns, forcing the cancellation of several upcoming performances on his heavily anticipated North American trek. The 77-year-old music icon is currently receiving medical treatment for atrial fibrillation, a condition marked by an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The Toll of a Grueling Tour Schedule

The latest health setback impacts the “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour, which features Richie alongside the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire. The newly axed dates include a Saturday performance in San Francisco, a September 30 stop in Chicago, and an October 2 appearance in Columbus, Ohio. These cancellations compound earlier schedule shifts from the summer leg.

Back in August, Richie checked himself into a St. Louis facility following a concert. During that stay, he spent three days in the intensive care unit undergoing rigorous cardiac testing before medical clearance allowed him to return home. The physical demands of the road first surfaced publicly during a June performance in St. Paul, Minnesota, when paramedics were called to the venue after the singer felt dizzy and strange mid-set.

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