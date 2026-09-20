Lions Appeal Lachie Neale’s Grand Final Ban for Gut Punch

The Brisbane Lions have officially launched a desperate Tribunal appeal to overturn a one-week grand final suspension handed to Lachie Neale for a gut-punch incident involving Hawthorn’s Jack Ginnivan, casting a shadow over the club’s premiership defense ahead of their upcoming clash against Fremantle at the MCG.

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The Tribunal Gamble and the MRO Precedent

According to the Herald Sun and news.com.au, the Lions are heading into a fourth successive grand final facing the prospect of playing without their 33-year-old maestro. Neale fell foul of strict Match Review Officer guidelines introduced by former Brisbane chief executive Greg Swann. Under current AFL rules, intentional strikes to the stomach are graded as medium impact at a minimum, resulting in an automatic one-week suspension.

Former player Adam Cooney described the action on ABC News as a “left-arm roundhouse” delivered to Ginnivan way off the play. MRO boss Michael Christian made his stance clear at the start of the 2026 season, noting that any strike delivered with force—regardless of whether it involves a clenched fist or an open palm—will automatically cross the medium-impact threshold.

The Battle for Exceptional Circumstances

History suggests that overturning the ruling at the AFL Tribunal is an uphill climb. Throughout the 2026 season, players such as Max Michalanney, Riley Thilthorpe, James Sicily, Dylan Moore, Samson Ryan, and Will Hayward have all absorbed one-week bans for similar gut-punch infractions.

Pies star Scott Pendlebury previously managed to earn a downgrade by establishing “exceptional and compelling circumstances.” Neale will attempt to leverage his otherwise exemplary disciplinary record to secure a similar reprieve. Here is what the tape and the tribunal history tell us, however: securing that specific legal threshold requires extraordinary proof that rarely satisfies the panel.

2026 Season Gut-Punch Sanctions and Tribunal Outcomes Player Club Incident Sanction Lachie Neale Brisbane Lions Strike (Gut Punch) 1 Week (Appealing) James Sicily Hawthorn Strike (Gut Punch) 1 Week (Upheld) Dylan Moore Hawthorn Strike (Gut Punch) 1 Week (Upheld) Scott Pendlebury Collingwood Strike (Gut Punch) Downgraded (Compelling Circumstances)

Front-Office Friction and Off-Field Tumult

Beyond the immediate match-day fallout, this suspension marks a turbulent chapter in what is expected to be Neale’s final campaign in a Brisbane jumper. AFL expert Caroline Wilson revealed on 3AW that Neale was not ultimately offered a new contract by the Lions, with the club understanding for much of the year that the dual Brownlow Medallist intended to depart.

Reports place Neale moving toward Collingwood for the 2027 season, bringing an end to a stellar tenure at the Gabba. This transition follows a challenging year off the field, including high-profile personal separation headlines involving his former partner Jules and subsequent public confirmation of his relationship with Emma Field. While Neale played an integral role in Brisbane’s grand final victory over Geelong last season despite battling a calf injury, the Lions must now prepare for a grand final week where their midfield general watches from the sidelines.

As the legal team prepares its final arguments for the tribunal room, Brisbane’s coaching staff must ready their tactical whiteboard for a worst-case scenario. If the appeal fails, the reigning premiers will need a complete structural reshuffle to secure a historic third consecutive flag against a surging Fremantle side.

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