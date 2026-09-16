Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham: Dominik Szoboszlai strike seals Carabao Cup win as Spurs end 15-year goal drought

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stoppage-time thunderbolt to secure Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup third round at Anfield, extending Spurs’ winless run at the ground to 15 years while advancing the hosts into the fourth round.

How Liverpool Punished Tottenham’s Wastefulness at Anfield

Tottenham extended a miserable run at Anfield that now accounts for just one win in 31 visits and none in 15 years, falling short despite controlling early passages of the Carabao Cup tie. Roberto De Zerbi made eight changes following Saturday’s stalemate with Everton, while Andoni Iraola made 10 from a similarly drab draw against Fulham. Yet the visitors failed to capitalize on their early ascendancy.

Lucas Bergvall missed an early opening when his close-range shot found the legs of stand-in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili with the entire goal to aim for. Mohammed Kudus also squandered opportunities, including a volley high and wide from four yards out just before half-time after smart work by Destiny Udogie. Liverpool turned the tide thanks to impressive contributions from the young quartet of Lewis Koumas, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha, with Koumas leading the line with an aggression.

Mac Allister and Gakpo Target Goals Before Szoboszlai’s Stunner

Alexis Mac Allister promoted his claims for a new contract for the second midweek in succession by curling the opener high into the net in the 21st minute. The goal followed an opening period where Tottenham were first to threaten as Mamardashvili, just moments after he had been slow to come to deal with a loose ball resulting in Joe Gomez needlessly hacking clear, stuck out a leg to deny Lucas Bergvall, while Martin Dubravka came out quickly to smother a chance for Koumas from Rio Ngumoha’s through-ball.

Photo: lbc.co.uk

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Cody Gakpo continued his fine early season form with a smart second plus an assist, firing the ball home to double the lead in the 54th minute to cap an excellent Liverpool move. The Dutchman was a target for Tottenham in the summer, and he currently has more Premier League goals this season than they do.

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Tottenham caused a few anxieties when Conor Gallagher nodded the ball in from close range in the 69th minute after Giorgi Mamardashvili’s failure to deal with a Mateus Fernandes corner. The goal meant the Spurs supporters could finally content themselves with bagging their first goal of the campaign against top-flight opposition.

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Despite the visitors’ wastefulness proving another factor in their downfall, the stand-in keeper atoned with several impressive stops. The best of these came in the 86th minute, when Mamardashvili produced an amazing fingertip save to deny Omar Marmoush an equalizer.

Andoni Iraola Praises Team Energy and a World-Class Finish

Any lingering home anxieties were extinguished when Dominik Szoboszlai produced a stupendous 25-yard finish in stoppage time, arrowed beyond Martin Dubravka to seal the victory.

Photo: Skysports

It was a worldie, said Liverpool’s head coach, Andoni Iraola, whose changes injected energy and bite into the home display. The thing with Dom is you trust him to score before he shoots. With others you might think it’s too far out, but not with him.

Andoni Iraola, Liverpool Head Coach

Iraola was also encouraged by the energy and the quality in evidence, noting that intensity appeared to be an issue against Fulham on Saturday but the 10 changes actually helped, with Lewis Koumas eager and Trey Nyoni producing a mature display in midfield.

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Roberto De Zerbi Remains Confident Despite Carabao Cup Exit

Defeat left Spurs out of the Carabao Cup with Richarlison out of the squad, and Roberto De Zerbi’s only consolation was a spirited effort at Anfield. However, the Tottenham head coach claimed the defeat was unfair.

Dominik Szoboszlai CRAZY Goal! 🤯🔥 35-Yard ROCKET vs Tottenham | Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

We have to shoot more, we have to shoot better and we have to finish better the clear situations, said the Spurs head coach. “But we are sorry for the result, disappointed, frustrated. I think it is unfair but we have to be stronger in these unlucky moments. In these five or six games we have not been lucky. We have to improve a lot of things but we are in the right way. I have big confidence and a big opinion of my players.”