Madrid Braces for Sudden Temperature Drops and Rain

Heavy clouds and rain are expected to move over Madrid overnight, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). The change interrupts a recent stretch of summer heat, with the city waking up to thick cloud cover and rain, and the heaviest showers likely around 5:00 a.m. delivering up to 0.6 liters per square meter.

Madrid Braces for Sudden Temperature Drops and Storms

Highs will reach just 26°C, with lows near 14°C and a felt minimum of about 15°C. Light northeast winds will add to the chill, creating a clear break from earlier warmth where Madrid recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8°C with no rainfall just days before the cold front. Skies are expected to clear by late afternoon as temperatures begin to recover. Unsettled weather is also affecting other towns across central and northern Spain, with AEMET noting that the sharp temperature drop is part of a broader national trend where some regions experience a decrease of 6–10°C as a cold front moves across the Iberian Peninsula between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Autumnal Shifts Bring Plunging Temperatures and Storms

A sudden autumnal shift is bringing rain, thunderstorms, and a noticeable drop in temperatures locally reaching as much as 8 degrees according to forecasts. An atmospheric disturbance moving in from the northwest brings rain and thunderstorms initially to the Ionian, Epirus, Macedonia, and Thessaly, gradually spreading to Central Greece, Evia, the Sporades, the Peloponnese, the Cyclades, and Crete.

Northerly winds over the seas are strengthening to reach 7 Beaufort while temperatures drop significantly, failing to exceed 25 to 26 degrees. During the evening hours, temperatures could even fall into single digits in mountainous areas before weather phenomena cease across the country on Thursday, allowing temperatures to begin rising again.

Spain vs Argentina: Madrid Braces for World Cup Final

Southern West Bengal Expects Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain

Kolkata and several districts in southern West Bengal are facing forecasts of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the weekend, along with heavy rain in four districts according to the Alipore weather office. Scattered thunderstorms are likely across almost all districts of southern West Bengal with wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

Photo: urbanacres.in

Rainfall is expected to ease from Monday before intensifying again from Wednesday, with South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram potentially receiving heavy rain from Wednesday through Friday. An orange warning was issued for Purulia, Bankura, and West Burdwan covering rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, supported by a monsoon trough extending from Rajasthan through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand into West Bengal.

Seasonal Weather Changes and Cooler Conditions

In Nottingham, residents can expect overcast skies and a chance of light rain with a maximum temperature forecast to reach 20°C and a minimum around 16°C based on weather reports referencing data from the Met Office. High humidity reaching 96% and wind speeds around 45.06 kph contribute to cool and damp conditions before temperatures see a brief warm spell mid-week.

Photo: russpain.com

Meanwhile, notable weather shifts have brought a sharp decrease in temperatures with temperatures lower than usual for the season and local morning rain in northern and central regions. Additional forecasts indicate partial cloud cover, slight temperature drops mainly in mountainous regions and inland areas, and occasional morning light rain or drizzle in northern areas and along the coastal plain as reported by Haaretz.