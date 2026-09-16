Mahmoud Hassan’s ‘On Our Heads a Feather’ Music Video: Dream vs. Reality

Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hassan has released his latest Arabic-language single, “Ala Rasna Risha” (On Our Heads a Feather), accompanied by a music video filmed in Egypt’s Fayoum governorate. Directed by Gamil Gamil El Maghazi, the track blends a rhythmic Egyptian beat with a narrative about a social idea inspired by the reality of youth and the journey of striving to achieve dreams.

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Here is the kicker: instead of leaning into standard pop tropes, the production utilizes Fayoum’s historic architecture to anchor a storyline where the protagonist dreams of success before waking up to the reality of the grind.

The Bottom Line

The Release: Egyptian vocalist Mahmoud Hassan drops his latest project, “Ala Rasna Risha,” via LifeStylez Studios.

Egyptian vocalist Mahmoud Hassan drops his latest project, “Ala Rasna Risha,” via LifeStylez Studios. The Visuals: Directed by Gamil Gamil El Maghazi, the music video was shot on location in Fayoum, utilizing regional heritage structures.

Directed by Gamil Gamil El Maghazi, the music video was shot on location in Fayoum, utilizing regional heritage structures. The Creative Team: The track features lyrics by Mohamed Ghoneim, composition by Mahmoud Hassan, and arrangement by Youssef Hussein.

By embedding the narrative within Fayoum’s old architectural backdrop, the creative team grounds a universal theme of upward mobility in a distinct regional aesthetic.

The song addresses individuals who built their futures without inherited wealth. But the math tells a different story visually: rather than showing a linear climb up the corporate ladder, the music video frames the journey through a dream sequence.

Photo: altreeq.com

Hassan appears on screen experiencing the life he strives for, only to wake up and face the reality of continued effort. That juxtaposition bridges the gap between escapist pop entertainment and the grounded social realities facing contemporary youth across the region.

Production Role Contributor Artist Mahmoud Hassan Lyrics Mohamed Ghoneim Composition Mahmoud Hassan Arrangement Youssef Hussein Director Gamil Gamil El Maghazi Production LifeStylez Studios

Because the visual centers on recognizable Egyptian geography rather than generic studio backlots, it hits a specific cultural chord that travels well across social media feeds.

What are your thoughts on using historic Egyptian locations for contemporary music videos? Drop a comment below and let’s discuss.