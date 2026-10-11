Mamelodi Sundowns Beat Orlando Pirates 2-0 to Win MTN8 Final

Orlando Pirates surrendered their MTN8 crown following a 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night. First-half and stoppage-time goals from Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners respectively ended the Buccaneers’ run in the competition.

Breaking the Block: How Sundowns Struck Early

The tactical battle shifted decisively in the 11th minute when Mamelodi Sundowns capitalized on defensive disorganization inside the penalty area. Following a set-piece delivery into the box, the Buccaneers failed to clear their lines cleanly. Thabang Matuludi’s attempt was flicked on for Teboho Mokoena, who fired past goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

The Soweto giants had started the contest with positive intent, enjoying territorial dominance in the opening ten minutes. However, early efforts from Gamphani Lungu and Yanela Mbuthuma missed the target entirely, leaving the Tshwane giants unpunished before they struck on their first genuine opening.

Missed Chances and Goalkeeping Heroics

As the match progressed, both shot-stoppers were forced into high-difficulty interventions. Sipho Chaine kept Orlando Pirates within striking distance by denying Brayan León and Nuno Santos with sharp reflex stops. At the other end, Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams proved equally formidable.

Photo: Orlando Pirates FC

The defining tactical turning point arrived just before the hour mark when Mbuthuma drew a foul from Mokoena inside the 18-yard area. Ghampani Lungu stepped up to take the resulting penalty kick, but Williams guessed correctly, diving low to his left to keep the effort out.

Team Goals Scored Shots on Target Key Saves Disciplinary Cards Mamelodi Sundowns 2 5 4 (Ronwen Williams) 0 Orlando Pirates 0 3 3 (Sipho Chaine) 2

Late Drama and the Final Blow

As the clock wound down into five minutes of stoppage time, Orlando Pirates poured numbers forward in search of an equalizer. Instead, a swift transition caught the Buccaneers’ backline exposed. A challenge inside the box by Thapelo Mokobodi on Siyanda Ndlovu prompted referee Abongile Tom to point to the spot.

Iqraam Rayners accepted the responsibility from 12 yards out, drilling a low shot past Chaine to seal the 2-0 scoreline. The victory handed Masandawana their first major domestic cup trophy since May 2022, effectively dethroning the holders.