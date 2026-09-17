Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Barbecue Fight Over Cooking Chicken

A 60-year-old man hosting a Labor Day barbecue in Hazel Park, Michigan, was fatally stabbed following a dispute with his live-in girlfriend’s brother over poultry preparation methods, according to local police reports detailed by Gray News via AZFamily. The suspect, 62-year-old Cleo Lawson, faces a second-degree murder charge and is being held without bond.

The Bottom Line

The Incident: Kenneth Erwin Thomas, 60, died at the scene of a Hazel Park, Michigan residence following a violent altercation on Labor Day.

Kenneth Erwin Thomas, 60, died at the scene of a Hazel Park, Michigan residence following a violent altercation on Labor Day. The Suspect: Cleo Lawson, 62, was arraigned last Thursday on a second-degree murder charge and remains incarcerated at the Oakland County Jail without bond, according to Hazel Park Police.

Cleo Lawson, 62, was arraigned last Thursday on a second-degree murder charge and remains incarcerated at the Oakland County Jail without bond, according to Hazel Park Police. The Catalyst: Investigators report the fatal confrontation erupted over a disagreement concerning how to cook the chicken at a family barbecue.

Anatomy of a Tragedy in Hazel Park

The sequence of events unfolded during what was intended to be a routine holiday gathering. Kenneth Erwin Thomas and his live-in girlfriend hosted the Labor Day event, which was attended by her brother, Cleo Lawson. According to law enforcement disclosures published by Gray Local Media, an argument materialized between Thomas and Lawson regarding how to cook the chicken.

Photo: azfamily.com

The verbal disagreement escalated into physical violence. Investigators state that Lawson allegedly stabbed Thomas during the altercation. Thomas died at the scene.

Legal Proceedings and Custody Status

The judicial response to the homicide has moved through local courts. Cleo Lawson was taken into custody and subsequently charged with second-degree murder. Court records indicate that Lawson was formally arraigned last Thursday.

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Lawson is held without bond at the Oakland County Jail pending subsequent court appearances.

Case Metrics and Judicial Status Metric Detail Victim Kenneth Erwin Thomas (60) Suspect Cleo Lawson (62) Charges Second-Degree Murder Location Hazel Park, Michigan Current Custody Oakland County Jail (No Bond)

The Broader Societal and Economic Toll

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.