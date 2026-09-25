Man City Financial Allegations: Der Spiegel Leaks and FFP Breaches

Manchester City face a crisis following reports that an independent commission has found the club guilty on almost all of the 115 Premier League financial charges. Spanning an investigation into the period between 2009 and 2018, the case centers on alleged rule breaches regarding accurate financial information, sponsor revenues, and non-co-operation.

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The Charges Breakdown and Allegations

In February 2023, the Premier League referred Manchester City to an independent commission following a four-year investigation. The 115 charges are divided into specific categories of alleged non-compliance:

54 counts of failing to provide accurate financial information from 2009-10 through 2017-18.

of failing to provide accurate financial information from 2009-10 through 2017-18. 14 counts of failing to provide accurate details for player and manager payments over the same timeframe.

of failing to provide accurate details for player and manager payments over the same timeframe. 5 counts of failing to comply with UEFA rules, including Financial Fair Play (FFP), between 2013-14 and 2017-18.

of failing to comply with UEFA rules, including Financial Fair Play (FFP), between 2013-14 and 2017-18. 7 counts of breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

of breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) from 2015-16 to 2017-18. 35 counts of failing to co-operate with Premier League investigations from December 2018 to February 2023.

The origins of these charges trace back to revelations published by German newspaper Der Spiegel. Those leaked documents alleged that City inflated sponsorship revenue from state-owned airline Etihad and state-controlled telecoms firm Etisalat. The reports claimed direct investment from Sheik Mansour’s holding company, the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), was disguised as sponsorship income.

Further allegations centered on secret off-the-books payments made to then-manager Roberto Mancini via consultancy fees, alongside claims that players received additional funds not captured in official accounts.

Summary of Premier League Charges Against Manchester City (2009–2018) Category of Allegation Number of Charges Relevant Seasons Inaccurate Financial Information 54 2009-10 to 2017-18 Failure to Co-operate with Investigations 35 Dec 2018 to Feb 2023 Player and Manager Payment Details 14 2009-10 to 2017-18 Breaching Premier League PSR 7 2015-16 to 2017-18 Non-compliance with UEFA FFP Rules 5 2013-14 to 2017-18

Timeline of the Investigation and Legal Battles

In November 2018, the Football Leaks allegations emerged via Der Spiegel. This prompted UEFA to launch a formal investigation in March 2019. Manchester City strongly criticized the probe and launched an appeal process, though the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) deemed their initial appeal inadmissible in November 2019.

In February 2020, UEFA handed City a two-year ban from European competitions and a €30m fine. However, that European ban was overturned following a successful appeal to CAS in July 2020. Simultaneously, the Premier League continued its own independent inquiry.

In July 2021, City lost a jurisdiction ruling that allowed media reporting on the continuation of the Premier League’s investigation. Following years of dossier compilation, the formal independent commission hearing finally got underway on September 16, 2024.

Club Stance and the Road Ahead

Throughout the process, Manchester City have maintained that ADUG is a private fund rather than an arm of the state. The club declined to comment on Der Spiegel‘s original revelations, characterizing the leaked emails as illegally obtained and an attempt to damage the club’s reputation. City, along with the corporate entities involved, have consistently and strongly denied breaking any financial rules.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

With reports indicating judgments have been reached on the majority of the counts, the saga is far from concluded.