Marco Rubio Calls for “Unapologetic Pursuit of National Power” in Acropolis Speech

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood before the Acropolis on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, and argued that contemporary Western democracies must abandon their pursuit of absolute safety and embrace an unapologetic competition for global power as reported by CBS News.

Delivering a speech at sunset from the Pnyx, Rubio addressed roughly 250 invited guests that included senior Greek government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives from business, educational, and cultural sectors, according to a senior State Department official according to CBS News. Against the backdrop of the ancient Parthenon, he traced the development of the West from ancient Greece through Rome, European Christianity, and the United States, citing historical figures such as Alexander the Great, Caesar, Charlemagne, and Columbus as detailed by CBS News.

Call for National Power and Reindustrialization

Rubio told the gathering that the West stands at a crossroads, warning that the decisions made in the coming decade will dictate the following century according to CBS News. He criticized modern ideologies for prioritizing safety, risk aversion, and mediocrity over ambition and victory as reported by CBS News.

praised the history of ancient Greece

We choose the unapologetic pursuit of national power, to take back control of our critical supply chains, to reindustrialize our economy, to rebuild our defense, to fight for dominance of the technologies and industries of the future.

Warnings on Modernity and Migration

During the address, Rubio also warned of a future where history has exhausted itself if the West fails to return to its essential traits according to HuffPost. He slammed modern society as one of perfect safety where nations have built downward and outsourced their sovereignty as reported by HuffPost.

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