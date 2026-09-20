Marco Verde vs. Guillermo Hernández: Time and How to Watch Today

Marco Verde takes the next step in his professional boxing career tonight, Saturday, September 19, 2026, when he steps into the ring against fellow undefeated fighter Guillermo “Warrior” Hernández at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, according to Infobae. The 8-round middleweight showdown anchors a fight card featuring strong Mexican representation, topped by the main event featuring Pitbull Cruz and Néstor Bravo.

For boxing fans following the rising career of the Mexican Olympian, the matchup offers a compelling clash of styles and unblemished records. Both competitors enter the ring with heavy hands and undefeated streaks on the line, raising the stakes significantly for the middleweights operating on the international stage.

The fighter from Sinaloa enters this weekend’s contest carrying a professional record of 6 victories and no defeats, alongside 3 wins secured by way of knockout, as reported by Infobae. Verde made international headlines prior to turning professional by capturing the silver medal representing Mexico at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. His most recent professional appearance took place earlier this year at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana, Baja California, where he earned a victory over David Camacho to preserve his spotless record.

Fighting on United States soil is familiar territory for Verde. Back in 2025, he secured a victory over Sona Akale in Las Vegas. Tonight’s appearance at the Pechanga Arena gives the Mexican sensation another platform to showcase his development under the guidance of his corner.

Schedule and Broadcast Channels

Fans eager to tune in for the action can follow the broadcast across multiple television and streaming options. According to Infobae, the fight card is scheduled to begin at 23:00 hours Central Time in Mexico. Viewers can watch the event live through DAZN and regular television coverage on Azteca 7, as well as via digital streaming on aztecadeportes.com and the official Azteca Deportes mobile application.

The encounter is set up as a test for both men. Guillermo “Warrior” Hernández arrives with a pristine 7-0 professional record featuring 4 knockouts, marking his debut fight in the United States. With matching undefeated tags and explosive knockout power distributed across their resumes, neither fighter is expected to cede ground during the scheduled eight frames in San Diego.

What Lies Ahead in the Middleweight Division

We welcome your thoughts on tonight’s matchup. Drop a comment below and share this coverage with fellow boxing fans.