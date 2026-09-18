On Friday, September 18, 2026, Atlético de Madrid midfielder and world champion with the Spanish national team, Marcos Llorente, publicly voiced his support for Ceuta amid ongoing geopolitical and migration pressures facing the autonomous Spanish city. Eschewing political posturing, Llorente emphasized that his stance is rooted in a fundamental national sentiment, asserting that every Spaniard stands with the enclave.

Defending the Enclave Amid Regional Pressures

Speaking to the press on Friday, Llorente addressed the sensitive diplomatic and humanitarian tensions surrounding Ceuta’s migration crisis with characteristic directness. Rather than wading into policy debates, the midfielder kept his focus fixed on unity and personal conviction.

“From my point of view, support Ceuta, because it is the reality. All Spaniards love Ceuta,” Llorente explained. He added that while individuals are free to express their own perspectives, he sees no reason to engage in public arguments over the matter. “I am not going to debate this type of thing, because I think it is none of my business and, moreover, it does not matter to me. For me, having clear ideas and knowing what I think is enough.”

Backing Spanish Talent for the Ballon d’Or

Shifting focus from geopolitics to the pitch, Llorente also weighed in on the race for the Ballon d’Or. Aligning himself with recent comments from Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente—who announced his first squad list on Friday since capturing the World Cup title in the United States—Llorente left little room for ambiguity.

“Surely I would give it to a Spaniard. Without a doubt,” Llorente stated, reflecting the surging prestige of Spanish football on the global stage following recent international triumphs.

De la Fuente’s squad selection on Friday further emphasizes this golden generation, setting high expectations as the national team looks toward upcoming UEFA fixtures.

Preparing for the Capital Showdown at the Metropolitano

With international talk concluded, Llorente turned his attention immediately to domestic duties. Atlético de Madrid faces a high-stakes local adversary this coming Sunday at 16:15 hours in the Madrid derby against Real Madrid.

Recognizing the gravity of the fixture, Llorente acknowledged the unique atmosphere surrounding the clash while maintaining a grounded professional outlook. “It is a rival that always makes things very difficult for you. It is clear that it is a special match for the fans, above all, and one that is enjoyed a lot,” he noted.

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Despite the heightened emotions and bragging rights inherent to a capital derby, the midfielder reminded supporters that the arithmetic of the league table remains unchanged. “It is a match that you always look forward to more, although what happens on Sunday doesn’t really change anything. It’s a match and it’s worth three points just like any other. Without driving ourselves crazy, but obviously, it’s a special match.”

As Atlético prepares to host their cross-town rivals, squad focus remains paramount. Whether balancing civic solidarity or derby preparations, Llorente’s Friday press conference underscored a player entirely clear in his convictions, both inside and outside the stadium lines.