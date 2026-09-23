Maria Menounos Lists Longtime Encino Mansion for $7 Million

TV personality Maria Menounos has listed her longtime Encino mansion for $6.995 million. According to Realtor.com, the sprawling 5,145-square-foot compound sits on 0.8 acres in the Rancho enclave and features six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and an extravagant home theater.

The Bottom Line Asset Valuation: The property hit the market at $6.995 million, two decades after Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro acquired it for $2.3 million in 2005.

The property hit the market at $6.995 million, two decades after Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro acquired it for $2.3 million in 2005. Luxury Infrastructure: Spanning 5,145 square feet, the multi-structure compound includes a private screening room, a gym, a detached guesthouse, and a custom barroom designed by Jon Taffer.

Spanning 5,145 square feet, the multi-structure compound includes a private screening room, a gym, a detached guesthouse, and a custom barroom designed by Jon Taffer. Rental Transition: Prior to the current sales listing, public records show the estate was offered as a luxury rental starting at $40,000 per month in October 2025 before dropping to $35,000.

Decoding the Encino Compound Valuation

When media personality Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro purchased their Encino property in 2005, the transaction cleared public records at $2.3 million. Two decades later, the asset is positioned on the market through Andrew Manning of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, carrying an asking price just shy of $7 million. Located in Encino’s Rancho enclave, the 1938-built residence has undergone extensive renovations designed for grand-scale entertaining and everyday wellness.

Photo: yahoo.com

Amenities Driving the $7 Million Price Tag

Among its most distinctive features is an extravagant home theater. Originally a classroom, the space was converted into a private screening room equipped with 15 reclining leather seats, napping beds, and an ensuite bathroom and shower.

Photo: morningstar.com

Beyond the main residence, the estate incorporates specialized functional zones tailored to modern media production and wellness. Grounds include a separate gym overlooking the swimming pool, a detached guesthouse, an outdoor screening area, a dedicated podcast studio, and a custom barroom built by television personality Jon Taffer. Exterior grounds feature approximately 16 fruit trees—including orange, tangerine, grapefruit, lemon, and lime varieties—alongside a brick-enclosed vegetable garden, a tennis court, and a sprawling motor court.

Encino Property Key Metrics Metric Figure Listing Price $6,995,000 Acquisition Cost (2005) $2.3 million Interior Living Space 5,145 square feet Lot Size 0.8 acres Bedrooms / Bathrooms 6 beds / 5.5 baths Prior Rental Asking Price (Late 2025) $35,000 – $40,000 / month

From Rental Pivot to Outright Liquidation

Public records show the residence was offered as a high-end luxury rental in October 2025 at an initial monthly rate of $40,000.

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Over the course of Menounos’ two-decade tenure, the estate served as the backdrop for major milestones. The couple celebrated their 2017 New Year’s Eve wedding broadcast and subsequent Greek nuptials, as well as welcoming their daughter, Athena, via surrogate in June 2023.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.