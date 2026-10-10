Mass General Brigham Study Links Sugary Drinks to Stomach Cancer Risk

Consuming one or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages daily more than doubles the risk of developing gastric cancer, according to a large-scale prospective study of 112,284 American adults published by researchers at Mass General Brigham in the journal Gastro Hep Advances.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Statistical Risk: Drinking at least one sugary drink a day is associated with a 2.45-fold increase in stomach cancer risk compared to drinking less than one per month.

Drinking at least one sugary drink a day is associated with a 2.45-fold increase in stomach cancer risk compared to drinking less than one per month. Beverage Classification: The study evaluated sodas, fruit punches, lemonades, and sports drinks, finding cumulative risk tied directly to overall fructose intake.

The study evaluated sodas, fruit punches, lemonades, and sports drinks, finding cumulative risk tied directly to overall fructose intake. Artificial Sweeteners: Low-calorie and zero-sugar alternatives showed no statistically significant association with gastric cancer risk after multivariable adjustment.

Harvard Researchers Track 112,284 Adults to Examine Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Consumption

The investigation utilized data from two major longitudinal epidemiological cohorts: the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. Over the multi-decade tracking period, 278 participants developed gastric cancer. Among the 112,284 adults evaluated, individuals who consumed sugary beverages daily faced a 2.45 times higher incidence rate than infrequent consumers. The association persisted across both sexes, with female participants in the Nurses’ Health Study exhibiting an elevated risk ratio of 3.04.

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Independent Variables: Helicobacter pylori Infection and Artificial Sweeteners

Among the 940 participants with documented infection data, roughly one-third tested positive. Statistical modeling revealed no correlation between sugary drink consumption and H. pylori acquisition, suggesting that high fructose intake promotes gastric malignancy through pathways independent of bacterial colonization.

In contrast, artificially sweetened beverages yielded distinct outcomes. Following adjustments for body mass index and other metabolic variables, diet or zero-sugar sodas demonstrated no discernible link to heightened stomach cancer risk.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Unmeasured dietary factors or residual confounding may influence the statistics, and the cohort predominantly comprised white participants, necessitating validation in diverse demographic groups.

Future Epidemiological Directions and Clinical Guidance

Public health experts note that replacing sugar-sweetened beverages with water, unsweetened tea, or non-caloric alternatives remains a fundamental cornerstone for glycemic control and metabolic health, irrespective of cancer outcomes. As clinical investigators call for expanded trials across multi-ethnic cohorts to confirm these metabolic pathways, clinicians advise patients with known risk factors to maintain vigilant screening protocols.

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