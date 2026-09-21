Massive cargo ship and Chinese fishing boat collide near Singapore

A Panama-flagged bulk carrier and a Chinese fishing vessel collided in the Singapore Strait, capturing dramatic onboard footage as the larger ship plowed into the smaller boat’s side. The incident occurred on September 20, 2026, in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, leaving the fishing vessel listing heavily while authorities investigate the cause.

A terrifying moment unfolded in busy maritime waters when a massive bulk carrier struck a Chinese fishing vessel near the Singapore Strait on Sunday.

The Vessels Involved: First Margaux and Lu Qing Yuan Yu 108

The merchant ship central to the collision is the First Margaux, a Panama-flagged bulk carrier measuring approximately 229 meters in length according to a maritime report. Built in 2023 according to maritime tracking records, the bulk carrier was departing from Singapore and carrying large amounts of bulk cargo toward the Strait of Malacca according to tracking and reporting data.

The smaller vessel involved is the Chinese fishing trawler Luqing Yuanyu 108, also identified in maritime tracking records as Lu Qing Yuan Yu 108 and Lu Qing Yuan Yu 108 according to Albawaba. The fishing boat had reportedly departed from an anchorage near Sentosa around the same time as the bulk carrier and was heading south before the vessels converged.

Footage Captures the Moment of Impact

Video taken from the perspective of the crew on board the fishing vessel shows multiple sailors walking along the ship’s flank, watching anxiously as the massive bulk carrier approaches from behind. Crew members can be seen gesturing toward the interior of the vessel, apparently attempting to alert the captain, while shouting fills the air. Albawaba notes that the name FIRST MARGAUX can be seen on the bow of the approaching vessel, while maritime reporting reports that water can be seen washing across the deck from which the footage was taken.

Photo: cedarnews.net

The warnings came too late. The bow of the First Margaux plowed directly into the starboard side of the Luqing Yuanyu 108. Large quantities of seawater poured onto the deck as the impact caused the fishing vessel to list heavily, with crew members clinging to railings as panic set in.

Global Oil Chokepoints and Maritime Trade Risks Explained

Traffic Complexity in the Singapore Strait

On social media, maritime historian and Campbell University professor Salvatore R. Mercogliano noted that the waterway represents one of the most complicated and busy traffic areas on the planet according to his published analysis.

Photo: asiaone.com

According to his breakdown of the vessel movements, First Margaux was in the correct traffic separation scheme lane, referring to the managed route system designed by the International Maritime Organisation to prevent collisions. However, complex traffic dynamics complicated the situation. According to Albawaba, unconfirmed debate about vessel-tracking data indicates the event may have entailed complex traffic movements, rather than a straightforward example of the bulk tanker sailing directly into a halted fishing vessel.

Another bulk carrier, the Gas Iris, was entering the traffic lane from the right side of the First Margaux, creating a collision risk while the fishing vessel was also entering the lane, effectively pinching the smaller ship between two bulkers as maritime analysis indicates.

Uncertainty Over Casualties and Status

Despite the severe list acquired by the fishing vessel and the heavy flooding captured on video, the full extent of the aftermath remains under official review. Automated Identification System (AIS) tracking data indicated that First Margaux remained underway following the incident, able to continue its voyage.

Cargo ship collides with Chinese fishing vessel near Singapore

Authorities have not yet released confirmed information regarding injuries, casualties, or pollution as investigations by maritime authorities continue. Albawaba notes that the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore didn’t submit a report in the last update. Key questions regarding right-of-way, exact vessel trajectories, and whether safety warnings were transmitted before the crash await official incident reports from Singaporean authorities.