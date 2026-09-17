Media Molecule Reportedly Making Animal Crossing-Style Social Sim for 2027

Media Molecule, the British studio behind LittleBigPlanet and Dreams, is reportedly developing an unannounced social-simulation game inspired by Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon. According to a report by MP1st, the PlayStation Studios title is currently targeting both a reveal and a release in 2027.

The Bottom Line The Project: Media Molecule is shifting away from expansive creation tools toward a focused social-sim game inspired by Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon.

Media Molecule is shifting away from expansive creation tools toward a focused social-sim game inspired by Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon. The Timeline: Industry reports indicate a targeted reveal and commercial release in 2027, pending ongoing development milestones.

Industry reports indicate a targeted reveal and commercial release in 2027, pending ongoing development milestones. The Stakes: The project arrives at a critical juncture for the studio following the commercial underperformance of 2020’s Dreams amid broader restructuring across PlayStation Studios.

Shifting Gears From Creation Tools to Social Simulation

For a studio that built its reputation on player-generated content and sandbox creativity, a move toward a structured social-simulation framework represents a significant evolution. Media Molecule made its name with the platform-jumping charm of LittleBigPlanet, followed by the inventive, tactile gameplay of Tearaway, and later, the staggering creative breadth of Dreams. Released in early 2020, Dreams gave players an exhaustive suite of tools to build their own games, animations, and music. Yet, despite critical acclaim and immense technical ambition, the platform struggled to capture a mainstream commercial audience. Sony eventually wound down live support for Dreams in 2023 to redirect the studio’s resources toward its next major initiative.

Clues regarding this pivot began surfacing earlier this year. In May, online portfolio listings from a Media Molecule developer referenced active work on a brand-new intellectual property containing open-world elements, including focal points of interest, moment-to-moment gameplay loops, and forage design. While neither Sony nor Media Molecule officially confirmed the specifics of those mechanics, a social-simulation framework provides a neat explanation for them. Games like Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon rely heavily on open or semi-open environments, gathering systems, daily routines, and long-term player progression. Former Media Molecule co-founder and creative director Mark Healey noted back in 2024 that the studio’s next project was shaping up to be “more of a game than a creative tool,” signaling a deliberate move away from massive, open-ended creation platforms.

Navigating PlayStation’s Shifting Investment Strategy

The timing of this project is impossible to separate from the wider financial realities at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Over the past year, PlayStation has scrutinized its internal studio investments with notable severity. Sony shuttered developer Bluepoint earlier this year and implemented significant staff reductions at Bungie following the underperformance of Marathon. Even high-profile external partnerships faced turbulence; Hideo Kojima’s upcoming espionage game Physint reportedly faced near-cancellation before Xbox stepped in.

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Within that pressurized corporate climate, Media Molecule’s long-term future likely hinges on the commercial viability of this upcoming social sim. The studio experienced its own share of staff reductions during recent company-wide restructurings, but hiring has continued around the new IP.

Media Molecule Project Timeline & Studio Evolution Milestone / Title Release / Year Primary Focus LittleBigPlanet 2008 Cooperative platforming and user-generated levels Dreams 2020 Exhaustive game development and creation suite Mark Healey Commentary 2024 Indicated studio pivot toward a structured “game” over a tool Unannounced Social Sim 2027 (Target) Reported social simulation inspired by Animal Crossing

What Remains Unanswered Ahead of 2027

Despite the growing pool of circumstantial evidence, official confirmation from Sony remains nonexistent. Neither Media Molecule nor its parent company has formally announced a title, visual style, multiplayer architecture, or monetization model for the game. Because Media Molecule remains an integral part of PlayStation Studios, Sony hardware stands as the expected primary destination, but platform exclusivity details have not been finalized in public channels.

The Next Animal Crossing Game?

If current internal targets hold firm, the studio plans to pull back the curtain and launch the title within the same calendar year in 2027. Until Sony steps forward with a formal showcase, the specific release window and gameplay mechanics remain unconfirmed reporting rather than locked-in corporate schedules.

Do you think a PlayStation-exclusive life sim can capture the mainstream magic of Nintendo’s juggernaut, or is the cozy genre already too crowded? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.