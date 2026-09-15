Meta Launches “Meta One” Subscription Bundles for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

The ecosystem split offers Core and Premium bundles for consumers alongside advanced professional tiers reaching up to 549 euros per month, while maintaining free base access across platforms.

The Architecture of the Meta One Consumer Bundles

The monetization strategy divides into granular individual subscriptions and expansive cross-platform bundles. For everyday users, Meta maintains the foundational experience for free. However, heavy users seeking expanded utility can opt into the Core tier at 6,99 euros per month. This entry-level package unlocks a higher frequency of image creation and editing, video generation via Muse models, and expanded tools like Restyle on Instagram, according to official release details.

Stepping up the computational ladder, the Premium tier costs 20,99 euros per month. It scales up processing thresholds for content generation across Meta AI and the broader app suite. Users who prefer granular control without bundling can subscribe to standalone app enhancements. According to the platform rollouts, Instagram Plus costs 2,99 euros monthly, introducing custom fonts for messaging and Stories, read-receipt notifications for specific Story views, and message previews. Facebook Plus matches that 2,99 euros monthly price point, supplying Messenger personalization, enhanced Reel analytics, and extra reaction options. Meanwhile, WhatsApp Plus runs 2,49 euros per month, delivering exclusive themes, custom app icons, special-effect stickers, and expanded chat-pinning capabilities.

According to reporting from 01net, initial beta testing targets markets including Bolivia, Guatemala, and Singapore ahead of broader international adoption. Under the banner of Meta One, the company also structures its AI offerings distinctly. While casual users retain free access to Meta AI, power users face two paid paths: Meta One Plus at 8 dollars per month and Meta One Premium at 20 dollars monthly, with the latter providing heightened compute power for complex reasoning workloads and larger media generation limits.

Monetizing the Creator and Enterprise Tiers

Beyond consumer-facing flair, Meta is targeting enterprise workflows and creator scaling with robust pricing tiers. The professional rollout begins with the Essential package at 16,99 euros per month (or 15 dollars according to 01net coverage). This bracket supplies a verified badge, identity spoofing protection, and broader access to the Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp for automated 24/7 customer engagement.

For high-output publishers and commercial teams, the Advanced subscription starts at 54,99 euros per month (approximately 50 dollars). This tier unlocks Story scheduling up to 30 days in advance, active link integration within organic posts and Reels, and exportable audience analytics. As detailed in the platform documentation, enterprise operations can scale further into Expert and Max tiers, priced at 169 and 549 euros per month respectively.

Additional visibility features are woven into these higher professional brackets. According to 01net, the Advanced tier introduces algorithmic boosts within the Facebook feed, priority placement in search results across Facebook and Instagram, and the automatic dispatch of follow invitations to users who interact with published content. Furthermore, it incorporates notification alerts when third parties repurpose content, allowing creators to demand proper authorship attribution.

Ecosystem Expansion and Future Roadmaps

The multi-tiered subscription matrix represents a strategic pivot for the social media giant. The company confirms that pricing, feature availability, and regional deployment will vary depending on the specific user account, geographical region, and target application.

Photo: 01net.com

Technical integration will not stop at the core mobile applications. Meta plans to expand the Meta One architecture to encompass Edits and the company’s hardware line of AI glasses.