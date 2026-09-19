Mica Lapegüe and Tomás Bartolomé Welcome First Daughter, Delfina

Argentine actress and influencer Mica Lapegüe, alongside her partner Tomás Bartolomé, welcomed their first child, Delfina Bartolomé Lapegüe, on Saturday, September 19, 2026, around midday. Arriving after 40.6 weeks of gestation, the newborn’s birth was joyfully announced on social media with an intimate snapshot from the operating room, instantly captivating fans and media outlets alike.

The Bottom Line The Birth: Mica Lapegüe and commercial pilot partner Tomás Bartolomé welcomed baby Delfina on Saturday, September 19, 2026, after a 40.6-week pregnancy.

Mica Lapegüe and commercial pilot partner Tomás Bartolomé welcomed baby Delfina on Saturday, September 19, 2026, after a 40.6-week pregnancy. The Announcement: The couple shared the first snapshot from the hospital via Instagram, with grandfather Sergio Lapegüe and grandmother Bochi expressing profound emotional reactions online.

Inside the Arrival of Baby Delfina

The path to Delfina’s arrival kept family, friends, and digital followers on edge for days. After a patient wait that crossed the 40-week threshold, the long-anticipated delivery took place Saturday.

Mica Lapegüe, known for her work on El Trece’s Lape Club Social, shared a touching post featuring the newborn resting on her chest, wrapped in a towel, while father Tomás captured the moment.

Family Celebrations and Digital Reactions

The entertainment industry and the family’s inner circle flooded social platforms with celebratory messages. Journalist Sergio Lapegüe, visibly moved by the milestone, shared his emotional state directly with the public. As detailed in cross-outlet reports, the news personality stated on his official channels: “La felicidad que tengo no paro de llorar. Gracias, gracias, gracias. Bendiciones.”

Meanwhile, grandmother Silvia “Bochi” Todaro captured the family’s collective euphoria in a video shared alongside her husband. Embracing Sergio on camera, she exclaimed, “¡Tenemos nieta! ¡Habemus Delfi!” while reflecting on the journey that brought the newborn into their lives.

Documenting the Journey from Announcement to Delivery

The public’s connection to this pregnancy stems from Mica Lapegüe’s transparent digital presence throughout the months leading up to the birth. The pregnancy was officially made public in March 2026, when the actress shared an intimate video featuring an ultrasound and the sound of the baby’s early heartbeat. Subsequent milestones—including a gender reveal party with family and friends, a surprise baby shower organized by her closest friends, and relaxed updates featuring household pets resting near her growing belly—were meticulously documented for her audience.

Photo: clarin.com

Milestone Event Timeline / Date Key Details Pregnancy Announcement March 2026 Shared via Instagram with ultrasound footage and early heartbeat audio. Gender Reveal Mid-2026 Celebrated in an intimate gathering confirming the arrival of a daughter named Delfina. Labor Commencement Friday, September 18, 2026 Active preparations and hospital transition during the 40th week of gestation. Birth of Delfina Saturday, September 19, 2026 Delivered around midday; announced publicly via hospital room photographs.

Cultural Resonance and Fandom Engagement

As aunt Violeta and uncle Fran Lapegüe step into their respective family roles, the narrative surrounding Delfina’s birth highlights the enduring public fascination with media dynasties.

Photo: pronto.com.ar

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