Michael Burry Slams AI Chiefs for Self-Serving Call to Slow Development

Michael Burry Labels AI Executives’ Calls for Slowdown ‘Self-Serving’ Amid Market Correction

In mid-September 2026, investor Michael Burry characterized recent public appeals by top artificial intelligence executives to slow technology development as self-serving maneuvers designed to protect incumbent market shares and bolster upcoming initial public offerings. Burry’s critique targeted leaders of major AI firms, including Anthropic and OpenAI, as Wall Street registered downward adjustments in major semiconductor and technology equities.

The Bottom Line Incumbent Advantage: Burry argued on X and Substack that intentional slowdowns insulate major players while stifling emerging market competitors.

Burry argued on X and Substack that intentional slowdowns insulate major players while stifling emerging market competitors. Valuation Guardrails: The investor asserted that current large language models will not reach artificial general intelligence, framing extinction warnings as marketing puffery.

The investor asserted that current large language models will not reach artificial general intelligence, framing extinction warnings as marketing puffery. Market Fallout: Semiconductor equities experienced immediate premarket contractions following the safety debates and subsequent investor reassessments.

Decoding the Motives Behind the Safety Moratorium

The debate intensified after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published an essay urging industry peers to decelerate the pace of AI advancement. Amodei argued that risk-prevention measures require time to catch up with technical scaling. Prominent industry figures, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, xAI’s Elon Musk, and Alphabet’s Demis Hassabis, voiced support for the caution-first narrative on social media.

However, Burry—known for his predictive short position against the mid-2000s housing market—offered a starkly different financial interpretation. In a late Sunday post on his X account, Cassandra Unchained, Burry dissected the strategic utility of these warnings. Here is the math: according to the investor, executives use apocalyptic forecasts to artificially inflate public perception of their technological moat ahead of public market debuts.

Burry outlined four specific vectors for his skepticism. First, he maintained that current large language models do not provide a functional path to artificial general intelligence. Second, he argued that deceleration directly benefits entrenched incumbents by starving fast-moving rivals of developmental momentum. Third, framing AI as an existential threat generates the public relations hype necessary to command premium valuations. Finally, he suggested the slowdown calls provide cover for underlying, uncontrollable deceleration in baseline technological growth.

Market Realities and Semiconductor Equities

Wall Street and Washington have maintained heavy pressure on domestic technology labs to maintain their acceleration curve, particularly in the geopolitical race against international competitors. President Trump addressed the discourse over the weekend, stating that apocalyptic warnings stemmed from negative forces and that the United States must secure victory in the global AI race.

Equity markets reacted swiftly to the friction between safety advocates and growth demands. At the start of the trading week, investors trimmed positions across the hardware supply chain. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the world’s most valuable public company and primary supplier of specialized hardware accelerators, slid 3% in premarket trading. Meanwhile, sector peers including Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and SK Hynix registered contractions exceeding 5%.

Company Ticker / Exchange Market Segment Premarket Movement Nvidia NASDAQ: NVDA Semiconductors / AI Hardware 3% Intel NASDAQ: INTC Semiconductors / Foundry more than 5% Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU Memory / Storage more than 5% SK Hynix KRX: 000660 Memory Solutions more than 5%

Internal Dissent Versus Executive Messaging

The public divide among executives follows internal friction within the frontier labs themselves. Former OpenAI and Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon publicly accused the two entities of racing toward self-improving superintelligence and gambling with public safety. Echoing those sentiments, Anthropic researcher Evan Hubinger estimated the probability of artificial intelligence causing human extinction within the decade at over 10%.

Despite these internal warnings, Burry’s broader thesis targets what he characterizes as systemic overvaluation. Over the past year, the investor has shifted focus from managing a hedge fund to publishing portfolio critiques on Substack, repeatedly raising alarms regarding infrastructure overinvestment, aggressive corporate accounting, hidden debt loads, and circular transaction models within the artificial intelligence sector.

Financial Trajectory and Investor Outlook

As regulatory bodies and institutional investors weigh the friction between existential risk narratives and capital expenditure returns, the structural integrity of AI financing faces new scrutiny. Representatives for Anthropic and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding Burry’s assertions.