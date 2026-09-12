Míchel Sánchez Provides Injury Update on Ajax Defender Aaron Bouwman

Ajax manager Míchel Sánchez has delivered a careful fitness update on Aaron Bouwman, confirming the young defender is recovering at home after sustaining a blow. Technical staff expect his return to full group training to follow the upcoming international break.

Bouwman Recovery Timed Against International Break

The update arrives as Ajax reviews its squad depth and tactical readiness. A productive training week, free of midweek European fixtures, has provided an essential window to integrate several new arrivals. The uninterrupted stretch allowed the club to fine-tune both tactical shapes and physical conditions ahead of the league clash against Fortuna Sittard.

Defensive Absences Force Midfield Shakeup

While the squad benefits from extra training time, Míchel must manage notable roster limitations. Beyond the absence of Bouwman, experienced defender Daley Blind remains sidelined with persistent back discomfort.

Blind picked up the physical issue during the team’s away fixture against Shelbourne FC. Reporting from VoetbalPrimeur indicates he is projected to remain unavailable for selection at least until the conclusion of the next international period.

Tactical Blueprint for Fortuna Sittard

Defensive and midfield constraints have forced clear adjustments within the starting lineup. Sofyan Amrabat is set to make his first competitive start for the club in midfield, pairing alongside young talent Jorthy Mokio. Club captain Davy Klaassen will begin the fixture on the substitutes’ bench.

Elaborating on these choices, the coaching staff emphasized the specific demands of the upcoming match. Against Fortuna Sittard, the team requires enhanced running capacity, sustained energy levels, and improved counter-pressing capabilities.

The tactical blueprint relies on utilizing a designated controlling midfielder alongside an offensively minded number eight equipped with distinct skill sets to break down the opposition.

Workload Monitoring Ahead of the Pause

Domestic fixtures unfold against a backdrop of squad rotation and strict fitness monitoring. The immediate priority for the technical team remains managing player workloads.

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The physical condition of recovering players like Bouwman will be continuously evaluated by the medical staff. The scheduled international break offers a vital recovery window for the club’s longer-term absentees as the squad counts down the days.