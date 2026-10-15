Mick Foley Praises AEW for Making Its Roster Meaningful

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed on October 13, 2026, that All Elite Wrestling’s focus on giving the middle of its roster a distinct sense of purpose successfully drew him back into regular wrestling viewing after a break.

The Appeal of Mid-Card Meaning

Speaking alongside Kofi Kingston on The Mick and Kenny Show, Foley detailed how his viewing habits shifted after stepping away from the sport for a period. He found that AEW’s weekly programming connected with him on a deeper level than WWE’s product, specifically pointing to the careful attention dedicated to performers outside the main event scene. Foley marvelled at how everyone stepping through the curtain plays an active role with a clear sense of importance. I took a break from wrestling for a while, Foley said.

Mick Foley has officially been added to the AEW broadcast team roster pic.twitter.com/oh6Ra68LzW — https://x.com/WrestleTalk_TV/status/2060806252217696645

Foley shared this direct feedback with AEW President Tony Khan, expressing bewilderment at how the promotion manages to keep its vast locker room feeling relevant. When I started talking to Tony [Khan], I was like, ‘I don’t know how you do it, but everyone who goes out there plays a role and has a sense of importance,’ Foley recalled telling him, adding that he did not want to disparage anyone. Foley contrasted this with alternative promotions where a strict cohort of ten main-eventers dominates the focus while the rest of the roster remains an afterthought. By making almost the entire roster feel vital from week to week, AEW creates an environment where believable challengers can emerge at a moment’s notice.

Roster Depth and Tag Team Respect

The ability to organically transition mid-card talent into the world championship picture forms a core pillar of Foley’s praise for the promotion’s current booking philosophy. Foley highlighted that any wrestler on the extensive roster can step up to battle for the AEW World Championship on any given night due to this sustained developmental framing, noting, So, with such a deep roster, on any given night, a guy can step up and battle for the AEW title. I just think it’s a marvel.

Analyst / Source Key Observation Primary Focus Mick Foley Everyone on the show plays a role and has importance. Mid-Card Meaningfulness Mick Foley Deep roster enables believable world title challenges on any night. Championship Credibility Mick Foley Real tag teams are respected and pushed as a major product feature. Tag Team Division Depth

Beyond singles competition, Foley drew attention to AEW’s handling of tag team wrestling. While many promotions historically prioritize newly paired singles stars over established tag teams, AEW actively respects and pushes real duos as a fundamental part of the overall product.

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