Miley Announces New Album Bass Persuades Featuring Model/Actriz and Andrew Wyatt

Miley Cyrus has officially stepped into a brand-new era, dropping her latest studio album, Bass Persuades. Marking her first full-length project since 2024’s Something Beautiful, this release also signals a major stylistic shift for the singer, who is now releasing music under the mononym Miley.

Along with the record’s drop, the full production and songwriting credits have been unveiled, exposing a tight-knit roster of collaborators including Model/Actriz, Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt, Kid Harpoon, and her fiancé Maxx Morando.

Inside the Production and Songwriting Roster of Bass Persuades

Cyrus offered fans a glimpse into the making of the project via an Instagram statement. “This album happened fast but that’s been my life for 20 years,” Cyrus wrote, noting that the music serves as a sonic postcard of her journey and the tranquility found in slowing down.

The title track, “Bass Persuades,” sets the tone for the record with a dense web of contributors. Production duties are shared by Miley, Kid Harpoon, Michael Pollack, and Maxx Morando. The composition credits feature the same core group alongside Gregory Aldae Hein. On the instrumentation side, the track leans heavily into low-end grooves, utilizing bass contributions from Aaron Shapiro and Kid Harpoon, alongside synthesizer work from Shapiro, Harpoon, Morando, and Pollack.

Collaborative Sparks With Model/Actriz and Industry Veterans

The second track, “Different Religion,” brings indie-punk edge to the tracklist via an explicit feature from Model/Actriz. The song features shared vocals between Cyrus and Cole Haden, with additional production handled by Michael Pollack and Maxx Morando. The track’s heavy rhythmic foundation is driven by drummer Ruben Radlauer and bassist Aaron Shapiro.

Photo: yahoo.com

Subsequent tracks like “Let’s Get Married” and “Orbit” expand the stylistic breadth of the LP. “Let’s Get Married” pulls in production powerhouse Monsterz & Strangerz alongside Kid Harpoon and Michael Pollack. Meanwhile, “Orbit” features additional production from Model/Actriz and a dizzying array of instrumentation, including Mellotron and dulcimer guitar.

Taking the New Sound to the Hollywood Bowl

For fans eager to experience the new material live, Cyrus has lined up high-profile performances. She is set to bring Bass Persuades to the stage for two live shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The run of shows is scheduled for October 16 and October 18, offering a localized celebration for the city that Cyrus now calls home.

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What do you think of this sharp pivot into mononymous territory—does the bass ultimately persuade you?