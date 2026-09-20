Minnie Dlamini Slams Podcast and Chill Over Offensive Joke Amid Sol Phenduka’s Apology

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini recently spoke out against the popular YouTube show Podcast and Chill, condemning a controversial “Tsontso” joke as a “frightening reality” that trivializes gender-based violence. The backlash intensified public scrutiny around host Sol Phenduka, who subsequently issued an apology for the Kempton Park runner remark.

The Bottom Line

The Incident: Podcast and Chill faced widespread public condemnation after airing a joke concerning a Kempton Park runner, locally referred to as a “Tsontso” reference.

Podcast and Chill faced widespread public condemnation after airing a joke concerning a Kempton Park runner, locally referred to as a “Tsontso” reference. The Backlash: Media figure Minnie Dlamini slammed the commentary on social media, labeling it a frightening reflection of how violence against women is normalized for entertainment.

Unpacking the Backlash Against Podcast and Chill

Pop culture commentary in digital spaces walks a razor-thin line between edgy humor and outright harm. When Podcast and Chill tackled the Kempton Park runner topic, the hosts stepped firmly over that boundary. For a country grappling with staggering rates of gender-based violence (GBV), turning localized trauma and vulnerability into a casual punchline struck a raw nerve.

According to reports from News24, Minnie Dlamini did not mince words when addressing the segment. She pointed out that framing such dangerous scenarios as comedy normalizes a terrifying reality for women navigating public and private spaces in South Africa. The sentiment was quickly echoed across other regional outlets, including The Citizen, which emphasized that digital platforms wield massive cultural influence and must recognize that GBV is never acceptable fodder for a laugh.

Sol Phenduka’s Apology and the Digital Accountability Crisis

As online outrage compounded—sparking public polls and fierce debates on platforms like TimesLIVE—co-host Sol Phenduka addressed the controversy. The South African documented Phenduka’s formal apology regarding the Kempton Park runner joke, acknowledging the harm caused by the commentary.

Key Element Details Platform Involved Podcast and Chill Key Figures Minnie Dlamini, Sol Phenduka Core Issue Public backlash over a “Tsontso” / Kempton Park runner joke Outcome Public apology issued by Sol Phenduka amid civil society pressure

Yet, an apology rarely closes the book in the fast-paced ecosystem of modern creator economics. Shows built on unscripted, long-form conversational formats often stumble into offensive territory precisely because of their live-wire nature. Here is the kicker: as independent streaming networks command audiences that rival traditional television, the guardrails governing broadcast media are noticeably absent.

Where Creator Culture Meets Social Conscience

The friction between free-wheeling digital commentary and social responsibility defines the current media landscape. When prominent voices like Dlamini step forward to check creator culture, it forces a reckoning about what audiences are willing to tolerate in the name of entertainment. The debate highlights a crucial shift: digital consumers are increasingly unwilling to separate provocative humor from real-world consequences.

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As the dust settles on Phenduka’s apology, the broader media industry is left watching how major independent podcasts will adapt their content moderation. Do you think a public apology is enough to repair trust after crossing the line into GBV-adjacent humor, or do creators need to face stricter accountability? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.