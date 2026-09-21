Moody’s Downgrades Poland’s Credit Rating to A3 Due to Fiscal Weakness

International rating agency Moody’s downgraded Poland’s long-term foreign and domestic currency debt ratings from A2 to A3 on Friday, citing a continuous deterioration in the nation’s fiscal strength. The agency simultaneously revised Poland’s rating outlook from negative to stable, pointing to high budget deficits driven by heavy defense, infrastructure, and social spending.
Understanding the A3 Downgrade and Fiscal Pressures
According to Reuters, the country maintains one of the highest budget deficits within the European Union, which has forced continued heavy borrowing to fund expansive defense programs, infrastructure upgrades, and domestic social spending.
In its Friday press release, Moody’s stated that high budget deficits have led to a sharp increase in government debt. Combined with rising financing costs, these metrics have noticeably worsened Poland’s debt-servicing capabilities. The agency expects the general government deficit to hover around 7 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) across both 2026 and 2027, even amid continuing strong economic growth.
Meanwhile, Polish Minister of Finance Andrzej Domański outlined a draft budget in late August anticipating that the general government sector deficit would remain at 7.1 percent of GDP through 2027. Adding to these concerns, the Polish Fiscal Council warned in a Monday briefing that the government’s 2027 draft budget lacks adequate public finance consolidation measures. The council cautioned that the risk of public debt breaching the 55 percent of GDP statutory threshold remains very high.
The Outlook Shift and Political Gridlock
Despite the downgrade to A3, Moody’s shifted its rating outlook to stable. The agency expects Polish authorities to adhere to fiscal rules, creating space for faster fiscal consolidation following the scheduled November 2027 elections. This path, according to the rating agency, should help stabilize the country’s debt burden later this decade.
Finance Minister Andrzej Domański responded to the decision via social media platform X, writing, “We take this decision seriously, but with calm.” Domański emphasized that the national economy is growing rapidly and its underlying fundamentals remain robust. “We will consistently strengthen public finance, but this requires the cooperation of all state institutions, including the president,” he stated.
This institutional friction highlights a deeper political stalemate. Poland is currently navigating a legislative gridlock between a Brussels-oriented government and conservative-nationalist President Karol Nawrocki. In July, President Nawrocki referred a windfall tax bill targeting oil and gas sector profits directly to the Polish Constitutional Tribunal.
Visegrád Group Sovereign Debt Comparison
Within the four-member Visegrád Group (V4), the Czech Republic holds the strongest sovereign rating profile. According to the Czech Ministry of Finance’s 2026 State Debt Financing and Management Strategy, Moody’s rates Czech foreign-currency obligations at Aa3, while S&P and Fitch maintain ratings at AA minus, giving the Czech Republic the highest aggregate credit assessment in Central and Eastern Europe.
Neighboring Slovakia sits several notches lower. S&P downgraded Slovakia’s main sovereign rating earlier in April from A+ to A, while maintaining a stable outlook. Hungary currently retains the lowest credit rating among the V4 bloc.