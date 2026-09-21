Moody’s Downgrades Poland’s Credit Rating to A3 Due to Fiscal Weakness

International rating agency Moody’s downgraded Poland’s long-term foreign and domestic currency debt ratings from A2 to A3 on Friday, citing a continuous deterioration in the nation’s fiscal strength. The agency simultaneously revised Poland’s rating outlook from negative to stable, pointing to high budget deficits driven by heavy defense, infrastructure, and social spending.

Understanding the A3 Downgrade and Fiscal Pressures

According to Reuters, the country maintains one of the highest budget deficits within the European Union, which has forced continued heavy borrowing to fund expansive defense programs, infrastructure upgrades, and domestic social spending.

In its Friday press release, Moody’s stated that high budget deficits have led to a sharp increase in government debt. Combined with rising financing costs, these metrics have noticeably worsened Poland’s debt-servicing capabilities. The agency expects the general government deficit to hover around 7 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) across both 2026 and 2027, even amid continuing strong economic growth.

Meanwhile, Polish Minister of Finance Andrzej Domański outlined a draft budget in late August anticipating that the general government sector deficit would remain at 7.1 percent of GDP through 2027. Adding to these concerns, the Polish Fiscal Council warned in a Monday briefing that the government’s 2027 draft budget lacks adequate public finance consolidation measures. The council cautioned that the risk of public debt breaching the 55 percent of GDP statutory threshold remains very high.