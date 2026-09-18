Morning Show Ratings: Today Holds No. 1 as GMA Narrows the Gap

For the week of September 7, 2026, ABC News’ Good Morning America (owned by The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)) grew +1% in total viewers and +7% in the key Adults 25-54 demographic, averaging 2.742 million total viewers and 488,000 demographic viewers. This performance narrowed NBC News’ lead to under 100,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen national live-plus-same-day ratings data.

The Bottom Line Viewer Gap Narrows: Good Morning America closed the total viewer gap behind NBC’s Today to just 92,000 viewers, down from wider historical margins.

Good Morning America closed the total viewer gap behind NBC’s Today to just 92,000 viewers, down from wider historical margins. Demographic Momentum: ABC’s morning franchise was the only major broadcast network program to register gains in both total viewers and the A25-54 demographic following the Labor Day holiday week.

ABC’s morning franchise was the only major broadcast network program to register gains in both total viewers and the A25-54 demographic following the Labor Day holiday week. Movers and Shakers: While Today retained the No. 1 spot with 2.834 million total viewers, it experienced a -1% decline in total viewership and a -5% drop in the A25-54 demo week-over-week.

The Ratings Mechanics Behind the Morning Slot Shifts

According to Nielsen big data plus program ratings for the week of September 7, 2026, Good Morning America captured 2.742 million total viewers. That metric represents a +1% uptick compared to the previous week’s figures, alongside a +7% increase in the critical A25-54 commercial demographic, hitting 488,000 viewers.

By contrast, NBC News’ Today—a flagship property of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)—retained its top position in both measured categories. Today posted 2.834 million total viewers and 598,000 viewers in the A25-54 demographic. However, the program faced a week-over-week contraction, slipping -1% in total viewership and -5% in the primary demographic. Here is the math: that downward movement compressed Today’s lead over Good Morning America to 92,000 total viewers.

Meanwhile, Paramount Global‘s CBS News division saw mixed results for CBS Mornings following the return of Norah O’Donnell. The program drew 1.64 million total viewers, marking a +2% increase week-over-week. Yet, its demographic reach fell -9% to 247,000 viewers in the A25-54 category.

Comparative Weekly Performance Metrics

To understand the trajectory of network morning broadcasts, looking at raw Nielsen live-plus-same-day data provides clarity on how the three major networks stacked up for the week ending September 7, 2026:

Program Network Total Viewers A25-54 Demo Viewers WoW Total Viewer Change Today NBC News 2,834,000 598,000 -1% Good Morning America ABC News 2,742,000 488,000 +1% CBS Mornings CBS News 1,640,000 247,000 +2%

Macroeconomic Realities of Broadcast Ad Spend

Year-over-year comparisons further complicate the narrative. When measured against the comparable week in 2025—utilizing Nielsen’s transition from panel-only to Big Data plus panel metrics—Today expanded its total audience by +11% and grew +4% in the demo. Good Morning America grew +2% in total viewers year-over-year while remaining flat in the demo. CBS Mornings contracted significantly, dropping -10% in total viewers and -21% in the demo compared to September 2025.

Scheduling Anomalies and Data Integrity

All three morning programs were classified as specials on Monday, September 7, 2026, corresponding with the Labor Day holiday schedule. Additionally, the broadcasts were coded as a breakout of Friday, September 11, 2026.

Because of these scheduling shifts, specialed and breakout telecasts are excluded from weekly and season averages. Consequently, the published weekly averages for ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News are calculated across a compressed three-day window from Tuesday, September 8, through Thursday, September 10, 2026. Season-to-date data continues to reflect the broader 2025–2026 television season tracking period running from September 22, 2025, through September 13, 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.