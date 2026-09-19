Nadech and Minnie Star in GDH’s “Henry’s First Dates” (Thai Remake of 50 First Dates)

The Bottom Line:

The Premise: Nadech Kugimiya stars as Henry, a southern Thai hostel owner whose memory resets every single night, forcing him to experience a first date anew every morning.

Nadech Kugimiya stars as Henry, a southern Thai hostel owner whose memory resets every single night, forcing him to experience a first date anew every morning. The Co-Star: Minnie (Nicha Yontararak) makes her feature film debut as Lucy, a globetrotting hot-air balloon captain who falls for a man who won’t remember her by sunrise.

Stepping Out of the Comfort Zone: Minnie’s Feature Film Debut

For millions of K-pop fans worldwide, Minnie is the charismatic vocalist of Cube Entertainment’s (G)I-DLE. But as of this September 2026 theatrical rollout, she officially adds “movie star” to her impressive resume. Stepping into the lead role of Lucy, Minnie brings an international star power to GDH’s latest high-profile romantic comedy slate.

Here is the kicker: playing opposite a heavyweight Thai actor like Nadech Kugimiya is no small feat for a cinematic newcomer. Yet early promotional materials from GDH indicate a natural, effortless on-screen chemistry between the two leads. Lucy isn’t just a passive love interest; she’s a daring hot-air balloon captain navigating the skies, perfectly matching Henry’s coastal lifestyle.

Rewriting a Hollywood Classic for the Thai Screen

Adapting beloved Hollywood IP is always a high-wire act for Asian studios. But the studio opted for a clever twist rather than a shot-for-shot remake.

In this Thai version, titled Henry’s First Dates (or Henry’s First Dates จีบซ้ำซ้ำ เฮนรี่จำไม่ได้), the setting shifts to the picturesque coasts of southern Thailand. Henry (Nadech Kugimiya) runs a small hostel, balancing an easygoing charm with a neurological quirk that wipes his short-term memory clean every night when he falls asleep. When Lucy (Minnie Nicha) drifts into his life, their daily courtship turns into a relentless pursuit of love that has to start over from zero every single 24 hours.

According to production details released by GDH, the supporting cast adds distinct comedic friction to the daily romance. Characters like Uncle Khanun and Aunt Su—portrayed by comedic and musical talents including P’Kik, Ble Pathumrach, and Vivian Tipakorn—keep close tabs on the couple’s repeating romance, alongside a scene-stealing dog named Simba.

Henry’s First Dates: Production & Release Overview Element Detail Studio GDH Original IP Inspiration 505 First Dates (2004) Lead Cast Nadech Kugimiya, Nicha Yontararak (Minnie (G)I-DLE) Supporting Cast P’Kik, Ble Pathumrach, Vivian Tipakorn Theatrical Release Date September 17, 2026

Navigating Fandom Dynamics and Public Discourse

Major casting announcements involving cross-industry icons invariably trigger online chatter. Ahead of the film’s release, social media feeds have buzzed not just with excitement over the cinematic pairing, but also with typical celebrity discourse regarding public interactions and industry comparisons.

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As the cultural machine turns toward the autumn box office, Henry’s First Dates positions itself as one of the most anticipated domestic releases of late 2026. By blending Nadech’s seasoned box-office appeal with Minnie’s massive global fandom, GDH is betting heavily on cross-generational and cross-border ticket sales.

Drop a comment below: Do you think localized remakes of Hollywood rom-coms still resonate with today’s theatergoers, or are you tuning in purely for the star power of Nadech and Minnie?