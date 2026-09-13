Napoli vs Bologna: Live Stream, TV Channel, and How to Watch Serie A

SSC Napoli prepare to host Bologna at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in a crucial Serie A fixture, with both clubs looking to reverse difficult early-season form. Massimiliano Allegri’s squad enters the match sitting 12th in the standings, desperate to halt a damaging sequence of three consecutive defeats across domestic and European competition. Meanwhile, visitors Bologna arrive in Naples positioned 16th under head coach Domenico Tedesco, seeking their first competitive victory of the campaign.

For UK viewers, the match will be available to watch live on BBC Alba, online via BBC iPlayer, and through DAZN (according to Yahoo Sports). Supporters tuning in from the United States can access the live stream across multiple platforms including Paramount+, Fubo, UNIVERSO, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, and CBS Sports Network (as reported by Goal.com).

The fixture carries considerable weight at both ends of the table as two Italian sides attempt to steady their seasons. Managerial pressure is already mounting in Naples following a tough run, while Bologna travel south trying to build momentum after securing their first point of the league season last weekend.

Mounting Pressure and Tactical Transitions for Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri’s tenure in Naples has hit a turbulent patch after a promising opening round win away against Genoa. Since that 2-0 victory, the Partenopei have suffered three straight defeats, losing to Como (1-2), Inter (2-3), and Arsenal (0-1) in the Champions League (according to Goal.com). Analysts point to a challenging tactical transition from Antonio Conte’s former 3-5-2 system to Allegri’s preferred 4-3-3 setup, which has yet to fully click with the existing squad.

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Compounding these tactical hurdles is a stretched injury list. Midfielder Scott McTominay remains sidelined until the upcoming international break, meaning Kevin De Bruyne is expected to continue starting in his place alongside Billy Gilmour and Stanislav Lobotka in midfield (as noted by Yahoo Sports). The defensive and attacking ranks have also been hit hard: Alisson Santos sustained a medium-grade bicep femoris tear against Arsenal and faces an absence until October, while goalkeeper Alex Meret was forced off with a muscular issue during the same European fixture and will be replaced by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

On a brighter note for the hosts, winger Noa Lang is expected to return to the starting line-up on the right flank after being left out of the matchday squad against Arsenal for non-sporting reasons (according to Goal.com).

Bologna’s Challenges and Head-to-Head Context

Bologna make the trip to the Maradona Stadium facing their own distinct obstacles. Head coach Domenico Tedesco is suspended for the fixture, forcing the Rossoblu to manage from the sideline without him (as reported by Yahoo Sports). The visitors are also missing players such as Nadir Zortea and Artem Dovbyk, leaving Roberto Piccoli as the primary senior option at centre-forward after his goalscoring exploits against Sassuolo last weekend, where Bologna earned a 2-2 draw to pick up their first point of the campaign.

Photo: goal.com

Historically, fixtures between these two clubs have proven tightly contested. The most recent meeting at the Maradona on May 11, 2026, ended in a 2-3 victory for Bologna (according to Goal.com). Across their last five encounters across all competitions, both sides have claimed two victories apiece alongside one draw.

Probable Line-Ups

Both managers are expected to field competitive sides despite their respective squad limitations. The anticipated starting formations for Sunday’s clash are outlined below:

Lobotka Edges Bologna | NAPOLI-BOLOGNA | HIGHLIGHTS | Serie A 2026/27

As both teams look to escape the lower half of the table, the final whistle at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium will provide a vital early indicator of whether Allegri can steady Napoli’s trajectory or if Tedesco’s Bologna can spring an away surprise. Be sure to drop your score predictions in the comments below and share this coverage with fellow Serie A fans.