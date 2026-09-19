Nebraska vs. North Carolina Volleyball: How to Watch, TV Channel & Start Time

No. 1 Nebraska hosts No. 25 North Carolina on Friday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Fans can catch the action via live television broadcast and streaming options, as the undefeated Cornhuskers look to extend their dominant nonconference run against a ranked Tar Heels squad.

The Bottom Line

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 25 North Carolina

No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 25 North Carolina Date & Venue: Friday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln

Friday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln Records: Nebraska enters at 8-0; North Carolina stands at 4-2

Inside the Matchup and Early Season Trajectory

Friday night brings a high-stakes collision to Lincoln as the top-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers welcome the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels to the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska holds an unblemished 8-0 record this season, most recently sweeping No. 20 Creighton 3-0. The Huskers have plowed through a nonconference slate that already includes victories over Texas, Baylor, Georgia Tech, and Creighton before the Big Ten schedule officially resumes.

On the other side of the net, North Carolina arrives in Lincoln holding a 4-2 record. The Tar Heels are looking to bounce back after tough early-season losses against SEC competition, specifically falling to No. 3 Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Despite those setbacks, the program remains safely entrenched in the Top 25 after putting together an NCAA second-round run a season ago. All-ACC returners Safi Hampton and Chelsea Thorpe anchor the Tar Heels’ offensive attack, while sophomore Bridget Malone provides an additional scoring punch.

Historical Context and Scheduling Realities

Head-to-head history between these two programs is sparse. Nebraska and North Carolina are tied 1-1 all-time, with the Tar Heels taking the most recent meeting back in 1996. Furthermore, Carolina sits at 0-1 when playing matches in Lincoln and has not faced the Cornhuskers in nearly three decades. This rare nonconference pairing serves as an early-season measuring stick for both sides on the college volleyball calendar.

Photo: newsbreak.com

For fans tracking the remainder of the season, Nebraska’s media footprint continues to expand across major sports networks. Matches airing on FOX, FS1, or the Big Ten Network offer comprehensive linear coverage, while platforms like B1G+ handle supplementary streaming. Subscribers looking to streamline their viewing experience can utilize FOX One, which consolidates all of the network’s Nebraska volleyball broadcasts into a single hub. Meanwhile, the postseason picture looms large, with the Big Ten Volleyball Tournament scheduled to run from November 20 to November 25 at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, where FOX holds the broadcast rights for the championship match if the Huskers advance.

Team Current Rank Season Record Key Recent Results Nebraska Cornhuskers No. 1 8-0 Wins over Texas, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Creighton North Carolina Tar Heels No. 25 4-2 Losses against No. 3 Kentucky, Vanderbilt

The Broadcast Landscape and What Comes Next

Whether North Carolina can pull off a massive road upset or Nebraska continues its relentless march toward postseason contention remains to be seen. Drop a comment below with your predictions for Friday night’s showdown.