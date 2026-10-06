Netflix details October catalog featuring Affleck and Crowe

Netflix’s October catalog delivers a selection of political thrillers, relationship comedies, and true-crime adaptations featuring heavyweights like Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Russell Crowe, and Robert De Niro as the platform presents its offerings for the month.

What to Stream on Netflix This October

Star-Studded Thrillers: Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington anchor the political drama Animals, while Russell Crowe leads the true-crime adaptation Unabomber.

Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington anchor the political drama Animals, while Russell Crowe leads the true-crime adaptation Unabomber. Intimate Dramas: Daniele Luchetti’s Noi, un po’ meglio explores adoption and modern relationship friction through Elio Germano and Maria Chiara Giannetta.

Daniele Luchetti’s Noi, un po’ meglio explores adoption and modern relationship friction through Elio Germano and Maria Chiara Giannetta. Prestigious Adaptations: Robert De Niro joins the psychological thriller realm in L’uomo dei sussurri, adapted from Alex North’s bestseller.

Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington Anchor Political Thriller Animals

Ben Affleck returns to both sides of the camera for Animals, a sharp political thriller starring alongside Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, and Steven Yeun. Affleck portrays Mark Kimball, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose carefully constructed life shatters when his son is kidnapped. With campaign funds already depleted, Mark and his wife Abigail, played by Washington, face impossible choices that unearth buried secrets.

Daniele Luchetti Explores Modern Relationships in Noi, un po’ meglio

Shifting from high-octane thrillers to intimate domestic drama, Italian cinema takes center stage with Daniele Luchetti’s Noi, un po’ meglio. Elio Germano stars alongside Maria Chiara Giannetta as a couple whose carefully negotiated differences are tested when they pursue adoption.

Simone is structured and rule-bound, whereas Lucia is fiercely independent and previously opposed to motherhood. The film examines the quiet compromises required to build a family when fundamental life views collide.

True Crime and Psychological Suspense Adaptations

The platform bolsters its autumn library with high-profile literary and historical adaptations. Russell Crowe, Shailene Woodley, and Jacob Tremblay star in Unabomber, a true-crime feature tracing the trajectory of math prodigy Ted Kaczynski from Harvard experiments to the FBI’s historic manhunt.

For psychological thriller enthusiasts, L’uomo dei sussurri adapts Alex North’s bestselling novel with a cast led by Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, and Adam Scott. The narrative hinges on a retired detective pulled back into a chilling missing-child case that mirrors past traumas.

Film Title Genre Key Cast Animals Political Thriller Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun Noi, un po’ meglio Romantic Comedy / Drama Elio Germano, Maria Chiara Giannetta Unabomber True Crime Thriller Russell Crowe, Shailene Woodley, Jacob Tremblay L’uomo dei sussurri Psychological Thriller Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott Fino all’ultimo indizio Crime Thriller Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto

Rounding Out the Catalog with Crime Epics

Rounding out the month’s offerings is the neo-noir crime thriller Fino all’ultimo indizio, which pairs Denzel Washington and Rami Malek with Jared Leto. Set in early-1990s Los Angeles, the narrative tracks a routine county deputy drawn into a grim serial murder investigation that dredges up unresolved obsessions from his past.

Grazia.it notes that while not every title on the platform serves as an essential cinematic milestone, the sheer breadth of the October lineup guarantees viable options whether viewers are seeking high-stakes investigative tension or thoughtful character studies.