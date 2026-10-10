Netflix series Below has no season two plans, Josh Hartnett confirms

Netflix’s sea monster series Below concluded its six-episode run with Calvin Penney, played by Josh Hartnett, relocating a giant cephalopod away from the Newfoundland village of Snook’s Arm. Although the series features a cliffhanger involving unseen icebergs, Netflix has consistently billed the project as a limited series with no current plans for a second season.

Uncovering Copper Corruption in Snook’s Arm

Created by Jesse McKeown, Below follows the Penney family and scientist Fonda (Mackenzie Davis) as they uncover local copper mining corruption orchestrated by the Crocker family. The 48-year-old star notes that the way the narrative wraps up makes sense, describing his time on the production as a very important time and place. Before these discoveries, Calvin had previously not allowed his son Wade to come out on his fishing vessel, but the events of the story draw the family closer and repair that relationship.

After safely moving the protective mother cephalopod to deeper waters, the narrative jumps forward a year. By the time of the flash-forward, the Penney family has opened up a local brewery and distillery.

Cast and Creators Move On to New Projects

Despite this ambiguous conclusion, star Josh Hartnett confirmed to Men’s Health that the creative team has moved on to other projects. “The story works very well on its own. I don’t think there are any plans,” Hartnett stated, noting that creator Jesse McKeown and the cast have transitioned to new endeavors.

Streaming Precedents and Audience Demand

Streaming models and limited series designations remain fluid within the industry. Netflix recently commissioned a second season for The Beast in Me shortly after its star, Matthew Rhys, secured an Emmy win in the Limited Series category. This programming shift demonstrates that initial structural labels can change depending on viewer metrics.

The Door Remains Open for Calvin Penney

Hartnett acknowledged that future developments remain possible if audience demand surges. “If it becomes a massive hit, then there’s always room to imagine a future, and I would, without a doubt, love to go play Calvin again,” he said. He added, For me, the door’s not closed, but it’s a limited series.

If the show becomes an October smash hit, though, viewers could still wind up seeing the cephalopods in Newfoundland again.