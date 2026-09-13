Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Scooby-Doo: Origins’ Wraps Production

Netflix announced that live-action series Scooby-Doo: Origins officially wrapped production on September 13, 2026, setting the stage for a global streaming premiere in 2027. Helmed by showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg alongside executive producers Greg Berlanti and Toby Haynes, the eight-episode project reimagines Mystery Inc. with a real Great Dane puppy playing the titular canine.

Here is the kicker: for the first time in the “Scooby-Doo” universe, the iconic mystery-solving dog is being brought to life by an actual, living Great Dane rather than digital effects.

The Bottom Line

Release Window: Netflix has locked in a global 2027 streaming premiere following the official wrap announcement on September 13, 2026.

Netflix has locked in a global 2027 streaming premiere following the official wrap announcement on September 13, 2026. The Cast: The youthful iteration of Mystery Inc. features Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones.

The youthful iteration of Mystery Inc. features Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones. The Creative Engine: Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the series brings together powerhouse banners Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, with showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg heading the writers’ room.

Unpacking the Mystery Inc. Origin Story

Old friends Shaggy and Daphne stumble into a haunting mystery centered around a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy suspected of witnessing a supernatural murder. They soon cross paths with Velma, described as a pragmatic and scientific townie, and Freddy, a strange yet handsome new arrival.

Photo: toonado.com

The young ensemble must untangle a creepy nightmare threatening to drag their deepest secrets out into the light. But the real production coup lies in trading CGI animation for a flesh-and-blood animal star.

Behind the Scenes of Netflix’s Live-Action Bet

Bringing Hanna-Barbera’s crown jewel into the live-action television space requires serious institutional muscle. Warner Bros. Television is backing the project as the primary studio, routing creative operations through Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix, and Clancy Collins White, president of creative affairs for Warner Bros. Television.

Photo: variety.com

Greg Berlanti reflected on the early days of the intellectual property during the announcement rollout, noting his early career experiences sitting with creators Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera. Alongside Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti Productions, and André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson via Midnight Radio, the creative team aims to balance nostalgia with a modern serialized hook.

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Production and Creative Overview: Scooby-Doo: Origins Category Details Platform & Release Netflix, Global Release in 2027 Format Live-Action Series (8 Episodes) Key Cast Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Maxwell Jenkins Production Studios Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, Midnight Radio

The supporting ensemble stacked up during filming includes Paul Walter Hauser as Scooby-Doo’s owner, alongside Rusty Schwimmer, Peter Macon, Jona Xiao, Dani Deetté, Elysée Sanvillé, Alex Isles, Avery Kristen Pohl, Pamela Mitchell, Ross Kimball, Sara Gilbert, Wynn Everett, Sauriyan Sapkota, Bruce McGill, André Benjamin, and Cathy Moriarty. Meanwhile, franchise veteran Frank Welker’s potential involvement leaves fans wondering how vocal elements will shake out.

What the 2027 Debut Means for Streaming Strategy

Drop your thoughts in the comments below—are you ready to see a real Great Dane lead Mystery Inc., or do you miss the animated classics?