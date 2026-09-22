Nevada Church Vote: Will Question 6 Pass Again This Fall

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has formally stepped into an abortion ballot measure debate for a second state, directing its local leadership in Nevada to mobilize opposition against a constitutional amendment heading toward a crucial vote this fall.

The directive, issued by the church’s U.S. Southwest Area Presidency, marks a significant escalation in the religious institution’s political engagement on reproductive rights in the American West. It follows a nearly identical playbook deployed by church leaders in Arizona, where the faith similarly instructed congregations to oppose a constitutional amendment regarding abortion access during the 2024 election cycle.

Nevada Question 6 passed in 2024 with 64% of the vote. Under state law, citizen-initiated constitutional amendments must pass twice consecutively at the ballot box to amend the state constitution, meaning the measure must pass again this fall to finalize the legal change.

Regional Mobilization and Church Guidance

The active stance from the church leadership instructs regional and local leaders to ensure that members understand the moral and social implications of the ballot question from the perspective of church doctrine. While the faith has long maintained an official policy opposing elective abortion—with exceptions for cases involving rape, incest, or a serious threat to the life of the mother—its direct intervention in electoral campaigns represents a concerted effort to influence outcomes in states where reproductive rights are being decided directly by voters.

In Nevada, Question 6 seeks to enshrine a fundamental right to abortion in the state constitution. Proponents argue that constitutional protection is necessary to secure permanent healthcare access for residents, pointing to the decisive margin of victory when the measure cleared its first electoral hurdle. However, opponents led by faith-based organizations and conservative groups contend that the amendment goes too far, arguing it could remove existing parental notification laws and safety regulations surrounding the procedure.

The Path to the November Ballot

The stakes for the upcoming election are high as advocacy groups on both sides prepare for an expensive and contentious campaign. Because Nevada requires a two-election approval process for constitutional amendments, the 2024 vote served as the initial test, where the measure secured robust support from 64% of participating voters.

With the church’s U.S. Southwest Area Presidency directing local congregations to engage with the issue, the campaign landscape is shifting. Religious organizations hold substantial community networks across the region, and their active participation in voter education and mobilization could influence turnout dynamics in suburban and rural precincts outside of the state’s major urban centers in Clark and Washoe counties.

What Comes Next

As the autumn election cycle approaches, both proponents and opponents of Nevada Question 6 are ramping up fundraising, digital advertising, and grassroots organizing. Legal challenges and public forums are expected to intensify in the coming months as voters weigh whether to make reproductive freedom a permanent fixture of the state constitution. The outcome will test the durability of the initial 64% majority against coordinated opposition from religious and conservative coalitions.

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