New Apple TV and HomePod mini with Siri AI Expected This Year

Apple is preparing to launch updated versions of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini this autumn, featuring integrated Siri AI capabilities designed to run locally on upgraded silicon. According to Bloomberg reporting via Actualidad iPhone and El Español, these hardware refreshes anchor Apple’s expanding smart home ecosystem ahead of upcoming software rollouts.

Under-the-Hood Silicon Upgrades for Edge AI Processing

The hardware architecture inside Apple’s upcoming entertainment and audio devices is shifting decisively toward on-device machine learning. Current generation hardware relies on legacy processing blocks—the Apple TV 4K runs on an A15 Bionic chip originally introduced in the iPhone 13, while the HomePod mini utilizes an S5 system-in-package derived from the Apple Watch Series 5. According to reports compiled by El Español, the incoming Apple TV 4K is slated for an upgrade to the A17 Pro chip, establishing the necessary computational floor for Apple Intelligence workloads without leaning entirely on cloud round-trips. Meanwhile, the HomePod mini will step up to an S9 chip or newer.

Local execution reduces latency and bolsters user privacy by keeping conversational queries on the local network perimeter. This hardware reinforcement mirrors Apple’s broader strategy across other device categories, such as the specialized silicon integrations seen in recent Apple Watch iterations.

Connectivity Protocols and Peripheral Shifts

Beyond raw compute power, the next-generation Apple TV 4K will introduce modern wireless communication standards. According to El Español, the device will incorporate an N1 wireless chip supporting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Thread protocol connectivity.

Photo: actualidadiphone.com

Peripherals are also receiving attention. While external chassis redesigns are expected to remain minimal—preserving the familiar form factors of both the set-top box and the spherical smart speaker—minor adjustments to the Siri Remote and the inclusion of fresh colorways, such as a new red variant for the HomePod mini, round out the physical updates.

The Expanding Smart Home Hub Strategy

These audio and video upgrades arrive alongside a broader hardware push into domestic automation. According to Actualidad iPhone, Apple has a dedicated smart home display internally nicknamed “HomePad” nearly ready for release.

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The smart display introduces facial recognition capabilities to identify individual users, automatically adapting displayed widgets, calendars, and notes via FaceTime and smart home control dashboards. Reports indicate that pricing is expected to rise across the refresh cycle, with rumors placing the anticipated cost of the new Apple TV 4K around 229 euros and the HomePod mini 2 near 139 euros, though official pricing and exact release dates remain unconfirmed by Apple.

The 30-Second Verdict

As Apple prepares for its traditional autumn announcement window in October, these hardware refreshes mark a practical evolution for the company’s living room footprint. By aligning the Apple TV and HomePod mini with the computational demands of Siri AI, Apple is positioning its ambient computing devices to handle complex voice routines locally, backed by faster silicon and robust wireless standards.