New CAR-T Therapy Shows 100% Response Rate in Multiple Myeloma Trial

A Phase 1 clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, anito-cel, achieved a 100% overall response rate in 38 evaluable patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, with 79% achieving a complete response.

Multiple myeloma is a tumor of the plasma cells, the immune system cells that produce antibodies. When these become tumoral, they accumulate in the bone marrow causing anemia, bone pain and fragility, renal failure, and strong vulnerability to infections. Survival has increased in recent years thanks to immunomodulatory drugs, proteasome inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and cellular therapies. However, the disease is complex and can regress and then reappear through cells that have become resistant. The emergence of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies has shifted this paradigm by genetically reprogramming a patient’s own immune cells to recognize a specific tumor target.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What was tested: A specialized cellular immunotherapy called anito-cel (anitocabtagene autoleucel) designed to target the BCMA protein found on myeloma cells.

A specialized cellular immunotherapy called anito-cel (anitocabtagene autoleucel) designed to target the BCMA protein found on myeloma cells. What the results mean: Every single patient in this small group responded to the treatment, and nearly 80% saw all detectable signs of their cancer disappear. However, researchers emphasize that a “complete response” is not synonymous with a permanent cure.

Every single patient in this small group responded to the treatment, and nearly 80% saw all detectable signs of their cancer disappear. However, researchers emphasize that a “complete response” is not synonymous with a permanent cure. What to watch next: Because this was an early-stage Phase 1 trial with 38 patients and no control group, larger Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials are required to confirm safety and direct superiority over existing treatments.

Cellular Mechanics and the Design of Anito-Cel

Anito-cel operates by extracting a patient’s T-cells and modifying them in a laboratory setting to express a synthetic d-domain receptor. This engineered receptor specifically binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), a protein expressed in high densities on the surface of malignant plasma cells. The defining characteristic of anito-cel’s molecular architecture is its controlled binding and detachment rate from the BCMA protein. This mechanism of action is engineered to maintain high anti-tumor efficacy while reducing excessive inflammatory and neurological reactions.

Patients enrolled in the trial had relapsed or refractory disease, having faced at least three lines of care or showing resistance to the main available drugs. With a median follow-up of 38.1 months, the data demonstrated a median duration of response of 29.1 months and a median progression-free survival of 30.2 months. The estimated overall survival rate at three years stood at 65%. These figures underscore the clinical reality of the disease: while initial responses are profound, in some patients the disease has unfortunately returned over time.

Safety Profiles, Toxicity Management, and Trial Limitations

Given the potency of cellular immunotherapies, adverse events occur. In this cohort, 97 percent of participants experienced a grade 3 or higher adverse event, primarily driven by cytopenias, which are reductions in blood cell counts. Cytokine release syndrome—a strong inflammatory reaction with fever and pressure swings—occurred in 94 percent of patients, though these events were restricted to mild or moderate grades 1 and 2 at the final dose. Immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) was observed in 16 percent of patients, with only one individual (3%) experiencing a grade 3 neurological event.

Ongoing trials in CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma: the CARTITUDE trials and aMMbition

Despite these encouraging safety signals, investigators stress the limitations inherent to early-stage clinical research. Phase 1 trials are designed to evaluate dosage, feasibility, and safety rather than definitive therapeutic superiority. The absence of a randomized control group and the small cohort size mean these findings must be interpreted with caution. Future validation through larger Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials—funded in this instance by Arcellx and Kite (Gilead group)—will be necessary to establish the therapy's definitive place in multiple myeloma treatment.

Clinical Efficacy and Safety Metrics for Anito-Cel Phase 1 Trial Clinical Endpoint / Metric Trial Result (N=38) Overall Response Rate (ORR) 100% Complete Response (CR) Rate 79% Median Duration of Response 29.1 months Median Progression-Free Survival 30.2 months Estimated 3-Year Overall Survival 65% Cytokine Release Syndrome (All Grades) 94%

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor