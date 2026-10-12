New Streaming Releases Today: Movies & Series on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Streaming platforms have updated their catalogues with new releases, led by Amazon Prime Video’s release of Les Fous du Bus on October 12, 2026, alongside recent additions from Netflix including Josh Hartnett in the fantasy mini-series Below and Mike Flanagan’s new adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie on Prime Video.

What Viewers Need to Know Today

Amazon Prime Video launches the comedy travel special Les Fous du Bus, featuring Ahmed Sylla leading six humorists across France.

Netflix expands its library with major titles including the first three Dragons animated films and the thriller Animals starring Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington.

Ahmed Sylla Leads Six Comedians in Les Fous du Bus on Prime Video

As sortiraparis.com reported, Prime Video introduces a fresh unscripted format on October 12, 2026, with Les Fous du Bus. Comedian Ahmed Sylla takes the wheel, taking six fellow humorists on a road trip across France. The premise challenges the participants to write fresh stand-up material within tight two-hour windows at various stops along the route, testing their improvisational and writing skills under pressure.

This release joins Prime Video’s expanding autumn slate, which recently added Mike Flanagan’s eight-episode series adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie on October 7, 2026, and the complete eight-episode run of Neagley, the Reacher spin-off starring Maria Sten with an appearance by Alan Ritchson.

Netflix Expands Library with Blockbusters and Series Additions

Netflix continues its heavy content rollout with a mix of high-profile acquisitions and proprietary titles. DreamWorks Animation’s beloved trilogy—Dragons, Dragons 2, and Dragons 3: The Hidden World—arrived on the platform on October 11, 2026, charting the journey between the Viking Harold and his dragon, Toothless.

On the dramatic and thriller fronts, Netflix added Animals on October 9, 2026. The political thriller stars Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington as parents fighting to rescue their kidnapped son, with a supporting cast featuring Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun. Series fans also received the six-episode fantasy mini-series Below on October 8, 2026, featuring Josh Hartnett and Mackenzie Davis tackling a mysterious marine monster in Newfoundland.

Platform Title Genre Release Date Prime Video Les Fous du Bus Comedy / Reality Travel October 12, 2026 Netflix Dragons (Trilogy) Animation / Family October 11, 2026 Netflix Animals Thriller October 9, 2026 Netflix Below Fantasy / Drama Mini-series October 8, 2026 Prime Video Carrie Horror / Drama Series October 7, 2026

Seasonal Horror and Returning Franchises Dominate October Lineups

With October well underway, both platforms are heavily leaning into seasonal horror and established intellectual properties. Netflix’s catalogue additions include a broad selection of The Purge (American Nightmare) films alongside monster blockbusters such as Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla II: King of the Monsters.

Meanwhile, Prime Video shores up its genre offerings with horror staples like Ari Aster’s Hereditary and upcoming psychological thrillers designed to capture autumn viewership. Subscribers evaluating their viewing options can access these daily updates directly across each platform’s interface as services rotate their seasonal catalogues.