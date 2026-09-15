NFL Week 1 Injury Updates: Kyler Murray, Landon Dickerson & More

Fantasy & Market Impact

McCarthy serving as the backup in Minnesota.

Landon Dickerson’s IR Stint: The Eagles’ offensive line depth takes an immediate hit for the next four games, forcing second-year lineman Drew Kendall or rookie Willie Lampkin into starting duty at left guard.

The Eagles’ offensive line depth takes an immediate hit for the next four games, forcing second-year lineman Drew Kendall or rookie Willie Lampkin into starting duty at left guard. TreVeyon Henderson’s Return: New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson returns to practice this week, potentially cutting into Rhamondre Stevenson’s bell-cow workload ahead of the Week 2 matchup.

Kyler Murray Concussion Protocol Tests Vikings Depth

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray left Sunday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers after taking a violent hit to the head while sliding. Head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed Monday afternoon that Murray remains in concussion protocol, leaving his Week 2 status against the Chicago Bears in serious jeopardy.

Murray struggled in his debut in purple and gold before exiting on the third drive, throwing an interception on his opening possession. If Murray fails to clear league protocol by kickoff, Carson Wentz is projected to draw the start. Wentz stepped in capably against Green Bay, tossing three touchdown passes to stabilize the offense.

Eagles Lose Landon Dickerson to Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles will play without three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson for at least a month. Philadelphia placed Dickerson on injured reserve Monday due to a knee bone bruise sustained after he got rolled up on during a practice weeks prior.

Dickerson admitted on Philadelphia sports radio station 94 WIP that his performance suffered in Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders. “I played like s— yesterday,” Dickerson said. “I was a complete liability yesterday and again, that was my fault.” Imaging on Monday confirmed the bone bruise, forcing the team to shut him down to avoid prolonged structural damage.

NFL Week 1 Key Injury Reports & Roster Adjustments Team Player Position Injury / Status Minnesota Vikings Kyler Murray Quarterback Concussion Protocol (Day-to-day for Week 2) Philadelphia Eagles Landon Dickerson Guard Injured Reserve (Minimum 4 games, knee) New England Patriots TreVeyon Henderson Running Back Returning to practice (Training camp absence cleared) Los Angeles Chargers Ladd McConkey Wide Receiver Rib Injury (Day-to-day, avoided IR)

Patriots And Chargers Manage Offensive Personnel Shortages

Elsewhere across the league, offensive rotations are experiencing significant turbulence following Week 1. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel announced that running back TreVeyon Henderson will return to practice this week. Henderson has been sidelined since August 24 during training camp, and his eventual return provides a vital spark for an offense limited to 10 points in their opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who exited Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a chest injury. Harbaugh clarified that McConkey sustained a rib injury and is listed as day-to-day, successfully dodging a multi-week stint on injured reserve after catching five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

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