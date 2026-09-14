NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Sunday Game Analysis & Fantasy Spin

The 2026 NFL season kicked off with a flurry of action across the globe, featuring Super Bowl rematches, international matchups, and early-window drama that provided plenty of talking points for fans and fantasy managers alike.

As the action shifted to Sunday’s early window, the Jacksonville Jaguars comfortably handled the Cleveland Browns during Deshaun Watson’s first regular-season appearance since October 2024. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals showcased a heavily revamped defense, and the Tennessee Titans fell short under new leadership. Beyond the field, analysts from pff.com broke down the vital snap counts, player usage stats, and immediate fantasy football takeaways to help managers navigate the evolving landscape of the 2026 campaign.

Jets Show Balance as Defense Extends Historic Drought

The New York Jets look to turn the page under coach Aaron Glenn, who secured a much more balanced offensive attack right out of the gate compared to his debut season. By the first drive of the third quarter, Jets wide receivers had already racked up 148 receiving yards—surpassing any single-game total from the previous year. Explosive plays from Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell complemented a punishing 152-yard rushing attack spearheaded by Breece Hall, who notched 102 yards, and Braelon Allen, who added 40 yards. Quarterback Geno Smith managed the game cleanly with terrific protection, committing zero turnovers.

Despite failing to intercept second-year quarterback Cam Ward, the Jets defense tallied three sacks and restricted the Titans to just 195 total yards. They achieved this feat even after safety Minkah Fitzpatrick exited the game due to a groin injury after playing only six snaps.

Titans Struggle to Find End Zone in Opening Defeat

For the Tennessee Titans, offensive woes continued to mount following a shaky preseason in which the first-team offense managed just one touchdown across six drives. Those struggles translated directly into the regular season opener, where the team produced only 10 points across nine drives against the Jets, with their lone touchdown coming in garbage time after falling behind by 20 points. Carnell Tate’s 14-yard reception in the fourth quarter marked the team’s longest offensive play of the afternoon.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward endured a difficult 2026 debut, missing routine throws near the line of scrimmage to running back Tyjae Spears and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson while missing a prime downfield opportunity to Tate over the middle.

Fantasy Football Usage and Key Takeaways

Fantasy managers monitoring player usage caught several critical developments during Sunday’s slate.

Photo: pff.com

In other fantasy news highlighted by pff.com, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers delivered a dominant performance with five receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown before exiting early due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Chicago Bears heavily hyped offseason addition Luther Burden logged a 95.1% snap rate in 11 personnel, though route participation and target shares remained modest relative to expectations, while teammate Colston Loveland saw a notable uptick in early-down snap share, establishing himself as a primary buy-low target for fantasy managers.

As teams evaluate their initial performances and prepare for the upcoming slate—including the Jets hosting the Green Bay Packers and the Titans facing the Philadelphia Eagles—coaches will look to correct early execution flaws. Be sure to share your thoughts on the opening week’s biggest surprises in the comments below.