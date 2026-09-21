Nissan to Boost US Production With 2027 Rogue Hybrid Launch

Nissan Motor is looking to increase U.S. production capacity by transitioning its Smyrna, Tennessee and Canton, Mississippi assembly plants to three-shift operations. The strategic shift coincides with the upcoming spring production launch of the 2027 Rogue crossover and its new series hybrid system, aimed at capturing market share in the highly competitive domestic electrified vehicle sector.

The Bottom Line Capacity Surge: Moving to three shifts across plants aims to lift U.S. production to roughly 1 million units annually, up from nearly 487,000 in 2025.

Moving to three shifts across plants aims to lift U.S. production to roughly 1 million units annually, up from nearly 487,000 in 2025. Powertrain Shift: Nissan is introducing its series hybrid “e-Power” technology to the U.S. market, which uses a gas engine exclusively as a generator to power electric motors.

Nissan is introducing its series hybrid “e-Power” technology to the U.S. market, which uses a gas engine exclusively as a generator to power electric motors. Phase-Out Strategy: Nissan plans to sunset its current badge-engineered plug-in hybrid Rogue—sourced via alliance partner Mitsubishi—once the proprietary e-Power models arrive for the 2027 model year.

Maxing Out Domestic Footprints Without Greenfield CapEx

In 2025, Nissan Motor produced nearly 487,000 units in the United States. According to Christian Meunier, chairman of Nissan Americas, the automaker is currently maxing out its existing manufacturing capacity at its 6 million-square-foot Smyrna assembly plant in Tennessee, which builds the Rogue alongside other crossovers on two shifts. An additional facility in Canton, Mississippi, handles the Altima sedan and Frontier midsize pickup truck.

Adding a third shift to these manufacturing sites is projected to boost domestic output to roughly 1 million units annually. Crucially, management is executing this volume expansion without committing capital to greenfield factory construction. Meunier noted that the company is well-equipped to execute this strategy without major investment and a new factory before 2030, aligning production targets with the broader corporate turnaround plan.

Bridging the Gap With Series Hybrids and Mitsubishi Partnerships

The pivot toward domestic hybrid production follows a period where automakers lost billions of dollars on all-electric vehicles due to softening consumer demand and a pullback in regulatory support. To address the immediate demand for electrified powertrains in North America, Nissan partnered with alliance partner Mitsubishi to offer a plug-in hybrid variant of the Rogue. That vehicle utilizes a 2.4-liter I-4 engine and dual electric motors derived from the Outlander.

However, according to Ponz Pandikuthira, Nissan Americas chief product and planning officer, that plug-in hybrid was strictly a temporary bridge. Starting at close to $48,000, the vehicle’s volume expectations remain low following the government’s elimination of the EV credit. Once the proprietary “e-Power” system launches for the 2027 model year, the interim plug-in hybrid version is expected to be phased out.

Unlike conventional parallel hybrids, Nissan’s e-Power setup is a series hybrid. The internal combustion engine acts solely as a generator to supply electricity to the onboard electric motors, eliminating the need for an external plug while mimicking the driving dynamics of extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs). Meunier noted that importing initial units from Japan will bridge inventory gaps before U.S. manufacturing of the hybrid is expected to start next year.

Competitive Positioning Against Segment Leaders

Metric / Feature Nissan Rogue e-Power (2027) Legacy Rogue PHEV (2026) Powertrain Architecture Series Hybrid (Engine acts as generator) Plug-in Hybrid (Mitsubishi Outlander architecture) U.S. Production Timeline Scheduled for domestic assembly next year Imported / Low-volume bridge offering Strategic Purpose Long-term volume driver to challenge segment leaders Short-term regulatory credit generator and showroom traffic driver

The stakes for the Rogue are high. As a sales leader for the brand in the U.S., the crossover directly competes in the small crossover segment dominated by the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. Nissan reported that its U.S. sales through the first half of the year rose roughly 10%, outperforming a broader industry contraction of approximately 3% reported by Cox Automotive.

Photo: motortrend.com

By positioning the Rogue e-Power directly against competing models like the RAV4—even introducing aggressive dealership strategies like side-by-side test drives—Nissan intends to convert hesitant buyers. As supply chains adapt and domestic assembly shifts into a three-shift rhythm, the company’s path to hitting its 2030 domestic production targets rests squarely on the commercial reception of its new hybrid technology.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.