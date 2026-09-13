No. 9 Ole Miss Dominates Charlotte 41-9 Behind Trinidad Chambliss

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The dominant performance improved the Rebels to 2-0 on the season and showcased an offense that kept the visitors on their heels from the opening whistle.

Ole Miss was never seriously threatened during the contest, building a commanding 27-0 halftime advantage by converting five of their six first-half possessions into points. Chambliss completed 23 of 26 pass attempts, connecting with nine different receivers throughout the evening. His standout first half featured touchdown strikes of 14 yards to Johntay Cook and 9 yards to Horatio Fields, establishing total control for the home side.

Chambliss and Rebels Ground Game Dominate First Half

The Rebels’ offensive onslaught was complemented by a punishing ground attack led by running back Kewan Lacy. Ole Miss coach Pete Golding praised his quarterback’s steady execution afterward, noting that orchestrating five scores across six drives has become a standard expectation for his veteran signal-caller.

“Two touchdown passes and five scores in six drives.”

Special teams also played a massive role in the first-half blowout. Lucas Carneiro contributed field goals from 57 and 42 yards out, while defensive lineman Cam Franklin batted down a 44-yard field goal attempt by Charlotte kicker Ian Kelly right before intermission. Deuce Alexander led all Rebels receivers with eight catches for 76 yards.

Defensive Adjustments and Extended Respite

With the game safely out of reach by halftime, Ole Miss turned to its reserves in the final two quarters. Backup quarterback Deuce Knight added a 7-yard rushing touchdown during extended garbage-time minutes. Defensively, the Rebels tightened up significantly following an unconvincing performance in their opening 41-38 victory over No. 24 Louisville, with 25 different players recording at least one tackle against Charlotte, per Sports Yahoo.

Charlotte quarterback Cole Gonzales paced the 49ers with 128 passing yards on 14-of-21 passing, while Ian Kelly provided all of the visitors’ points via three field goals in the second half. Tim Albin’s squad dropped to 0-2 on the year as they continue a challenging rebuilding project in the American Conference.

High-Stakes Showdown Looms in Oxford

Attention in Oxford has already pivoted to a massive upcoming matchup. The contest carries extra intrigue as LSU is coached by former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who departed for Baton Rouge late last year.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Media demand for the heavyweight SEC clash has skyrocketed. Ole Miss athletics spokesperson Brad Sheffield confirmed that more than 300 media credentials have already been issued—more than double the approximately 120 credentials handed out for the home opener—with additional requests flooding in ahead of kickoff, as reported by Sports Yahoo.

As preparations intensify for the high-profile showdown against the Tigers, the Rebels will look to maintain their disciplined form on both sides of the ball.