Nordic Mining Faces Protests Over Førdefjorden Waste Dumping Permit

Following a recent government decision to grant a temporary dumping permit, environmental activists have intensified protests at Nordic Mining’s Engebø facility. While the company faces significant financial instability and potential bankruptcy, it has threatened legal action against demonstrators, further escalating a long-standing conflict over industrial waste disposal in Førdefjorden.

Background of Opposition to Mining Permit

The current unrest stems from a decision made on September 30, when the government granted Nordic Mining a temporary permit to deposit up to 4.5 million tons of mining waste into Førdefjorden over the next three years. This authorization followed a June ruling from the Supreme Court, which declared the company’s original, larger-scale permit for 170 million tons invalid. The conflict dates back to 2015, when the company first received permission to deposit waste in the fjord.

Nordic Mining’s Financial Crisis and Legal Threats

As protests persist, Nordic Mining faces a severe financial crisis. The company, which saw its stock price fall by 95 percent so far this year, reported that its current debt levels are unsustainable. On October 13, the company held an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a comprehensive financial restructuring plan aimed at avoiding bankruptcy. This proposal includes converting a significant portion of its 250 million dollars in debt into equity and raising 80 million dollars—approximately 755 million kroner—through new share issues. Interim CEO Otto Søberg stated that the company is engaged in constructive dialogues with creditors and owners, emphasizing that Engebø represents a major mineral project necessary for European supply chains.

Photo: NTB Kommunikasjon

Parallel to its financial troubles, the company has taken a confrontational stance against activists. Represented by the law firm Kvale, the company’s subsidiary, Engebø Rutile and Garnet (ERG), issued letters to the environmental organization Natur og Ungdom threatening to seek damages of roughly 1 million kroner per day. The company cited the costs of safety measures and operational disruptions caused by the demonstrations. Communications manager Tone Løtuft stated that the company would consider dropping these claims if the protests ceased immediately, a deadline that passed on the morning of October 6.

In a state governed by law, such disagreements are handled by lawsuits, not by causing harm to others. Thomas S. Farhang, Kvale partner, via Advokatwatch

Demonstrations and Civil Disobedience

Environmental groups have maintained a consistent presence at the Engebø site throughout October. Protesters have gathered outside the Gulating Court of Appeal to demonstrate, with figures such as Alexander Papas (SV), Mailiss Solheim (R), and Christine Ødegaard (MDG) offering support. Activists from Natur og Ungdom and Extinction Rebellion have utilized various methods to block access to the facility, including chaining themselves to equipment. While the company stated that the plant remains in operation, spokespeople for the activists claim they have successfully halted production at times.

Photo: Bergensavisen

The protests have resulted in significant police intervention, including the arrest and fining of Henriette Sjursen-Eriksen, leader of Grønn Ungdom. By October 10, police had issued fines totaling more than 300,000 kroner to over 70 activists. Despite these penalties, the organizations have remained vocal in their criticism. Sigrid Hoddevik Losnegård, leader of Natur og Ungdom, has argued that the company should direct its financial claims toward the state rather than young protesters, asserting that the legal uncertainty was created by government permitting processes. CMS Kluge partners Amund Noss and Asle Bjelland have provided long-term legal assistance to Naturvernforbundet and Natur og Ungdom throughout the case.

On October 10, Natur og Ungdom announced a temporary pause in their physical presence at the site, shifting their focus to demanding accountability from Jonas Gahr Støre. However, the broader conflict remains unresolved as Nordic Mining continues its efforts to stabilize its operations and the government defends its decision to issue the temporary permit while a new, long-term discharge application is under review.

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