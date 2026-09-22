North Korea Takes Early Lead Against South Korea in Asian Games Women’s Football

On September 21, 2026, during the final Group F match of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Japan, the South Korean women’s national football team conceded a first-half opening goal to North Korea. Chae Eun-young scored in the 36th minute following a corner kick, leaving South Korea facing a 0-1 deficit at halftime as both teams battle for the crucial top spot in the group.

Tactical Lineups and the Stakes of Group F

Both South Korea and North Korea secured early qualification for the quarterfinals after winning their opening two matches of the group stage. However, the stakes remained high for the squad. Entering the match, South Korea sat in second place in Group F with a goal differential of +11, trailing North Korea’s +18. Securing a victory was essential for South Korea to claim first place, optimize their tournament bracket path, and minimize travel fatigue during the knockout rounds. As reported by Sports Chosun, the group winner advances to face the runner-up of Group E (comprising Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand), while the group runner-up faces the Group G runner-up (comprising China, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and Hong Kong).

South Korea deployed a 4-2-3-1 tactical formation. Choe Yu-ri (Suwon FC Women) led the attack as the central striker, supported by Hyun Seul-ki (Gyeongju KHNP WFC), Ji So-yun (Suwon FC Women), and Kang Chae-min (Gangjin Swans WFC). In defensive midfield, Kim Min-ji (Seoul City Hall) and Jeong Min-young (Ottawa Rapid) anchored the center of the pitch. The back four featured Jang Seul-gi, No Jin-young (both of Gyeongju KHNP WFC), Lee Min-hwa (Hwacheon KSPO), and Kim Hye-ri (Suwon FC Women), with Kim Min-jung (Incheon Hyundai Steel) guarding the goal. Team captain Go Yu-jin (Incheon Hyundai Steel) was completely excluded from the matchday squad.

North Korea countered in a 4-4-2 formation. Their starting lineup featured Kim Kyung-young and Han Jin-hong up front, marshaled in midfield by Chae Eun-young, Jeon Ryeong-jeong, Myong Yu-jung, and An Bok-young. The defensive line consisted of Ri Hye-gyung, Hwang Yu-young, Ri Geum-hyang, and Ri Myong-geum, with Yu Son-gum wearing the goalkeeper’s gloves.

Set-Piece Lapse Leads to North Korea’s Opener

That resistance broke down in the 36th minute during a North Korean corner kick.

Photo: v.daum.net

Chae Eun-young pounced on the loose ball, executing a swift turning shot that bypassed the South Korean defense and found the back of the net. The set-piece breakdown handed North Korea a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Path Forward in the Knockout Stages