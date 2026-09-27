Northern Ireland Holds First Orange March in Portadown in 28 Years

Northern Ireland is holding its first Orange march through a Catholic neighborhood in Portadown in 28 years. Following a late-night legal reversal, a heavily restricted Protestant parade of 35 participants is proceeding without music or public supporters under strict morning conditions.

A High-Stakes Return After Nearly Three Decades

For the first time since 1998, the historic Protestant marching tradition has returned to a Catholic neighborhood in Portadown. The route was the epicenter of intense sectarian conflict during the 90s, leading to a strict ban that coincided with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. That historic accord brought an end to the bloody conflict in Northern Ireland, making the restriction on the contentious parades a cornerstone of fragile community relations.

Yet, the pathway to this Saturday morning procession has been fraught with legal friction. Just yesterday, a local court ruled that the march could not proceed. But in a dramatic turn of events, that prohibition was overturned overnight in a high-stakes appeal hearing.

Parades organized by pro-British unionists are named after the Dutch stadtholder William III. He became king of England at the end of the 17th century by marrying the Protestant daughter of the Catholic King James II and subsequently deposing his father-in-law, making these historical processions deeply symbolic flashpoints for both sides of the community.