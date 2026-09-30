Novak Djokovic Advances, Felix Auger-Aliassime Upset at Beijing Open

Novak Djokovic kicked off the Beijing Open on Wednesday with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Portugal’s Nuno Borges in the opening round. The No. 6 seed from Serbia fired eight aces and saved both break points he faced to secure the victory in one hour and 51 minutes, advancing to face Chinese wild card Yunchaokete Bu.

Novak Djokovic Opens Beijing Campaign with Straight-Set Win Over Nuno Borges

As the international tennis calendar hits the autumn hardcourt swing, veteran star Novak Djokovic has made a steady start at the Beijing Open. Facing Portugal’s Nuno Borges in his opening match on Wednesday, the six-time tournament champion relied on his trademark resilience on key points. Djokovic fired eight aces past his opponent and successfully erased both break points he encountered during the one-hour, 51-minute encounter.

Here is why that matters for the draw: Djokovic now moves into the second round to square off against local wild card Yunchaokete Bu. Bu earned his spot in the next round by outlasting Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo in a grueling three-set battle, winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 across two hours and 19 minutes.

Upsets Shake Up the Beijing Draw as Top Seeds Fall

While Djokovic navigated his opening hurdle smoothly, the rest of the Beijing field saw immediate disruption. Russia’s Karen Khachanov delivered the tournament’s first upset by dispatching No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in a brisk 72-minute match, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Additional straight-set victories on the day came from French qualifier Arthur Gea and Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, tightening the competition as the tournament progresses.

Noticeable absences at the top of the draw include Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who claimed the title in 2023 and 2025, and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, the 2024 champion. Sinner is currently sidelined with a knee injury, while Alcaraz holds the top seed position this week at the Japan Open Tennis Championships in Tokyo.

Simultaneous Action at the Japan Open in Tokyo

Across the East China Sea in Tokyo, the Japan Open provided its own share of rapid results. Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo made short work of No. 7 seed Tommy Paul, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just 74 minutes.

Tabilo capitalized on five of eight break point opportunities and benefited from six double faults by Paul, who managed to win only 55 percent of his first-serve points. Tabilo now awaits the winner of the match between Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and Japanese wild card Sho Shimabukuro.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi earned a second-round clash against top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz by mounting a comeback against Japanese wild card Rei Sakamoto, winning 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. In other Tokyo matches, Valentin Vacherot, the No. 8 seed representing Monaco, got past Belgium’s Alexander Blockx with a score of 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) taking just over two hours, while fellow countryman Luca Van Assche was beaten in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 by qualifier Arthur Fils.

Notable Beijing and Tokyo Open First-Round Results Tournament Winner Opponent Score Beijing Open Novak Djokovic (6) Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-6 (2) Beijing Open Karen Khachanov Felix Auger-Aliassime (2) 6-3, 6-3 Japan Open Alejandro Tabilo Tommy Paul (7) 6-1, 6-2 Japan Open Matteo Arnaldi Rei Sakamoto 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Looking Ahead in the Autumn Hardcourt Swing

With high-profile contenders trading momentum between Beijing and Tokyo, the landscape of the autumn tour remains wide open. As Djokovic prepares for his next test against Yunchaokete Bu, the absence of reigning champions like Sinner opens the door for both established veterans and rising challengers to claim critical ranking points.