Nvidia in Talks to Anchor Anthropic’s Record-Breaking $2 Trillion IPO

Artificial intelligence laboratory Anthropic is reportedly in talks to secure up to a $10 billion investment from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as an anchor investor for its upcoming initial public offering. According to Reuters reports published in September 2026, the company aims to raise $100 billion at a valuation reaching $2.3 trillion.

Here is the math.

The Bottom Line

The Valuation Target: Anthropic is eyeing a monumental valuation between $2 trillion and $2.3 trillion ahead of a targeted autumn 2026 listing.

Anthropic is eyeing a monumental valuation between $2 trillion and $2.3 trillion ahead of a targeted autumn 2026 listing. The Anchor Check: Hardware giant Nvidia is negotiating a commitment of up to $10 billion to anchor the initial public offering.

Hardware giant Nvidia is negotiating a commitment of up to $10 billion to anchor the initial public offering. The Growth Trajectory: Anthropic reported an annualized revenue run rate surging past $65 billion by July 2026, scaling up from $9 billion at the close of 2025.

Scaling the Balance Sheet Behind the World’s Largest Listing

Public markets are preparing for what could become the largest initial public offering in history. Anthropic’s discussions with Nvidia underscore how tightly integrated top-tier artificial intelligence labs have become with their underlying silicon suppliers. Reuters sources noted that the listing is deliberately scheduled to conclude prior to the United States midterm elections in November 2026. This follows SpaceX’s $1.7 trillion listing executed in June.

But the balance sheet tells a clearer story of how this capital deployment functions. During Nvidia‘s Q2 fiscal 2027 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress addressed the firm’s capital allocation strategy. Kress noted that the chipmaker has already invested nearly $50 billion into frontier AI labs, framing that massive outlay as a small fraction of the company’s expected free cash flow over the same timeline. Free cash flow for that single quarter reached $21.34 billion, reflecting a 58.43% expansion.

Closing the Loop Between Compute Supply and Demand

The strategic logic driving a potential $10 billion equity check lies in the structural bottleneck of infrastructure supply. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently noted that current hardware supply covers roughly 70% of total market demand. By anchoring Anthropic’s public market debut, the chipmaker secures a foundational consumer for its advanced architecture.

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Anthropic currently relies heavily on Nvidia graphics processing units to power its Claude models. The startup has already committed to adopting 1 gigawatt of compute capacity utilizing Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin infrastructure systems. This builds upon an existing partnership formed in November, where Nvidia pledged up to $10 billion alongside Anthropic’s $30 billion commitment for Microsoft Azure infrastructure powered by Nvidia silicon.

Financial Metric Anthropic (Projected/Current) Nvidia (Q2 FY2027 Actuals) Valuation Target / Market Cap Up to $2.3 Trillion (IPO Goal) Trillion-Dollar Scale Leader Annualized Revenue Run Rate $65 Billion (As of July 2026) $96.22 Billion (Quarterly Revenue, up 105.8% YoY) Compute Infrastructure Commitment 1 Gigawatt (Grace Blackwell/Vera Rubin) Drives ~25% of Next Year’s Business Free Cash Flow Not Publicly Disclosed $21.34 Billion (Up 58.43%)

Even as Anthropic works to diversify its compute providers and cultivate an in-house chip design team, tying its equity value to its primary hardware supplier creates an aligned financial ecosystem. Kress pointed out to analysts that Nvidia’s compute hardware remains fungible, durable, and easily redeployable across other clients, with AI lab commitments expected to generate roughly a quarter of the company’s business next year.

Navigating Public Markets and Market Sentiment

Official confirmations from either executive suite remain absent. Anthropic declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, and Nvidia representatives did not immediately respond to inquiries. Yet, the secondary indicators across retail trading forums and institutional research desks show immense attention. Following the reports, retail investor sentiment on platforms like Reddit’s WallStreetBets climbed into bullish to very bullish territory, registering a composite score of 78.

Photo: 247wallst.com

Market analysts maintain a firm consensus on Nvidia‘s trajectory, backed by a non-GAAP gross margin of 75.0% and an operating margin of 60.38%. As the artificial intelligence sector moves from experimental deployment to daily enterprise dependency—supported by recent research showing widespread consumer adoption across writing, financial management, and travel planning—the marriage of capital and compute is reshaping the structure of public markets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.