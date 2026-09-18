NYT Lawsuit: Microsoft and OpenAI Accused of “Greatest Theft” in AI Training

Brent Hecht, director of applied science at Microsoft, stated that artificial intelligence model training represents the “greatest labor theft in human history” of “unprecedented proportions,” according to court documents filed by The New York Times and other news organizations in their copyright infringement lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI.

Inside the Corporate Paper Trail and Internal Warnings

Court filings from the ongoing litigation reveal sharp internal anxieties at Microsoft and OpenAI regarding the scraping of millions of journalism articles. Internal emails and corporate documents unearthed during the discovery phase highlight explicit warnings about the trajectory of generative AI systems. In a June 2023 memo, ChatGPT development team lead Nick Turley wrote that artificial intelligence posed an existential threat to publishers. He noted that AI-based products would become increasingly substitutive as the underlying technology matured.

Steven Lieberman, the attorney representing the publishing companies, argued that OpenAI and Microsoft understood the legal and ethical boundary they were crossing. He stated that both tech giants knew their actions were wrong and that their proprietary technology could directly cannibalize traditional news and information services.

The Multimillion-Dollar Business Model Built on News Archives

According to reporting from The Washington Post cited in the court records, the two tech behemoths constructed a multimillard-dollar business model directly at the expense of publishing houses. News articles were systematically ingested to train large language models without securing explicit permissions or compensating the creators. In defense of these practices, the corporate defendants maintained that utilizing copyrighted text falls under the legal doctrine of fair use.

The legal battle began in 2023 when The New York Times filed its initial complaint against Microsoft and OpenAI. The litigation has since expanded significantly, drawing in additional publications such as the New York Daily News. Beyond the primary lawsuit, prominent publishers including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have also initiated legal contentions against AI-powered search engine Perplexity. During a public address in June, New York Times publisher Sulzberger leveled direct accusations against the AI industry, condemning firms for misappropriating third-party intellectual property without proper attribution or financial compensation for original reporting.

What This Means for the Generative AI Ecosystem