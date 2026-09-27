Oklahoma Football Struggles After Georgia Loss: Brent Venables Calls for Honest Conversations

ATHENS, Ga. — Following a difficult 41-13 defeat against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables announced that the program is preparing for rigorous internal discussions as the team handles a challenging 2-2 start to the season. The loss dropped the Sooners down to two wins and two losses, exposing lingering offensive struggles and a total of 10 turnovers across their first four games.

The Oklahoma Sooners football team is currently searching for a consistent offensive identity under offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who is serving his second season in the role. Oklahoma ranks 16th in the SEC in scoring offense, averaging 22 points per game—a figure significantly boosted by a 51-point performance against UTEP during the opening week of the season. The squad sits last in the conference in total offense, putting up 321.3 yards per game, alongside a 15th-ranking rushing offense at 99 yards per contest and a 13th-ranking passing offense at 222.3 yards per game.

Individual execution has remained a focal point of concern, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback John Mateer has faced intense pressure, completing 66.2 percent of his passes while already throwing four interceptions through the first four contests of the year.

Locker Room Unity Amid Early Season Adversity

Despite mounting pressure from a brutal opening stretch, players inside the locker room have emphasized mutual support over finger-pointing. Junior cornerback Eli Bowen stressed the importance of team cohesion following the setback in Athens.

“We just have to keep leaning on each other because we know what we’re capable of, and this wasn’t a great representation of the best of our abilities,” Bowen said.

Center Jake Maikkula echoed those sentiments, calling for persistent encouragement as the roster attempts to course-correct.

“Just keep encouraging them,” Maikkula said. “We have a talented group and we just have to come together and keep pushing.”

Addressing reporters after the 28-point loss, Venables leaned into a familial metaphor to characterize the emotional state of the program, making it clear that upcoming evaluations within the facilities will demand complete transparency.

“People are pissed,” Venables said. “You have to be able to have honest conversations within your family. That’s what a normal family should do. I would be disappointed if they weren’t (pissed). But you can speak your mind, speak your heart, and you don’t have to have an alignment in the moment for your team to still stay strong and believe in each other and have each other’s back.”

Brutal Schedule and the Road Ahead

Oklahoma will enter a much-needed bye week to evaluate performance trends before facing No. 1 Texas in the Red River Rivalry. The Sooners have dropped two consecutive matchups and three of their last four meetings against their arch rivals from Austin.

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“We have to look back at ourselves over these first four weeks — what are our tendencies that we have, what’s been good for us, what’s been bad for us, how can we get better at the things we struggle with?” Arbuckle said regarding the upcoming tactical assessment during the break. “We’re going to be pushing forward, trying to get better in every facet.”

OU FOOTBALL: Oklahoma Head Coach Brent Venables Press Conference After 41-13 Georgia Loss

The path forward does not ease up following the rivalry game. The Sooners face a daunting slate featuring multiple opponents positioned as College Football Playoff contenders, including No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 19 Missouri, No. 21 Florida, and No. 24 Mississippi State.

Reflecting on last season’s resilience—when the Sooners rattled off four consecutive wins to finish the regular season 10-2 and secure a playoff berth—players remain focused on the remaining eight games on the schedule. Replicating that feat will require an uninterrupted eight-game win streak against high-caliber opponents.

“We can’t let these moments define our season,” Bowen said. “We still have eight games left. We can make the most of that and leave it up to the committee.”