Olandria Wears 1981 Archival Mugler Dress in NYC

Rising fashion star Olandria turned heads during a recent New York City hotel appearance by stepping out in an archival 1981 Mugler dress.

The Bottom Line

Olandria showcased a rare 1981 archival Mugler dress featuring a peplum silhouette and corset boning during a New York City hotel outing.

The high-fashion ensemble was accessorized minimally with delicate diamond jewelry, allowing the sculpted garment to take center stage.

Fashion enthusiasts can replicate the silhouette using curated velvet little black dresses and subtle accessories from retailers like ASOS, Club L, and Melinda Maria.

Archival Mugler Drama in New York City

Since making her television debut on Love Island, Olandria has built a reputation for serving standout looks across fashion week events and movie premieres. Gallivanting around her New York City hotel, the rising star leaned into fashion history by selecting an archival piece from French fashion house Mugler’s 1981 collections.

Olandria looks so good. That dress and the hair? Whew https://t.co/huiw0nG5JV — https://x.com/TacticTx4kd/status/2109426695140765753

The rich velvet design relied heavily on architectural tailoring. It featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, a sharply defined peplum skirt, and precise corset boning designed to pull in the waist while maintaining a dramatic silhouette. Eschewing heavy ornamentation, Olandria kept her styling understated, choosing delicate diamond jewelry for her wrists, fingers, and neckline.

Look Element Designer Reference Accessible Alternative Dress Silhouette 1981 Archival Mugler Velvet Gown ASOS Wired Neckline Velvet Mini Dress ($90) / Club L Gilda Mini Dress ($95) Neckwear Fine Diamond Tennis Necklace Melinda Maria Not Your Basic Tennis Necklace ($195) Footwear Classic Designer Slingbacks Genshuo Kitten Heel Slingback ($36) / Torrid Slingback Kitten Heel ($50)

Recreating the Velvet Silhouette for Less

Channeling the magnetic energy of Olandria’s high-end wardrobe does not require an archival designer budget. Shoppers aiming for a similar evening aesthetic can combine a plush velvet little black dress with dainty accessories that echo the minimalist jewelry approach.

For those looking to capture the structural drama of the Mugler gown, options like the ASOS Design Wired Neckline Velvet Mini Dress ($90) offer a similar sculptural neckline and exaggerated hip shape. Alternatively, the Club L Gilda Black Velvet Bardot Long-Sleeve Mini Dress ($95) brings a romantic, off-the-shoulder touch to the classic wardrobe staple.

Completing the ensemble requires careful attention to detail. Melinda Maria offers the Not Your Basic Tennis Necklace ($195) and the Not Your Basic Tennis Bracelet ($95) to bring subtle sparkle to an open neckline and wrist. Paired with a budget-friendly statement ring from Amazon ($10) and pointed-toe footwear like the Genshuo Kitten Heel Slingback ($36) or Torrid Slingback Kitten Heel ($50), the look achieves red-carpet glamour without the luxury price tag.