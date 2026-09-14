One Piece Manga: New September 2026 Break Announced for Elbaf Arc

Following the publication of Chapter 1193 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #42-43 on September 13, 2026, the series faces a two-week publication pause due to Japanese national holidays.
The Bottom Line
- The Immediate Schedule: Chapter 1192 dropped on September 7, followed by Chapter 1193 on September 13, 2026, in a combined Weekly Shonen Jump double issue.
- The Holiday Pause: A rare September magazine break driven by national holidays in Japan pushes Chapter 1194 to September 28, 2026.
- The Oda Rotation: Series creator Eiichiro Oda maintains his distinct three-chapter work cycle, meaning a subsequent personal break is slated immediately following Chapter 1194.
Navigating a Rare September Magazine Break
The pacing of Eiichiro Oda’s monumental pirate epic often demands careful calendar tracking. September typically sees steady weekly rollouts, but a confluence of Japanese national holidays has altered the distribution pipeline.
September 21, 22, and 23 mark national holidays in Japan, while September 19 stands as a designated non-distribution day according to the Japan Magazine Publishers Association. Because standard distribution channels are temporarily unavailable, Shueisha published a rare double issue—Combining Issues #42 and #43—on September 13, 2026, which featured Chapter 1193.
Here is the kicker: while the double issue ensures fans get their weekly fix early, it triggers a mandatory two-week magazine pause. As a result, the manga will not resume until September 27, 2026, in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #44 with Chapter 1194.
Understanding the Eiichiro Oda Work Cycle
Magazine holidays are only one part of the equation governing the Elbaf arc’s release rhythm. Eiichiro Oda operates under a distinct personal health and productivity framework designed to sustain the legendary weekly series without burning out its creator.
Oda maintains a strict pattern of delivering three consecutive manga chapters followed by a scheduled personal break. Crucially, as points out, Weekly Shonen Jump magazine breaks do not count toward Oda’s personal work-rest cycle. The creator’s internal rotation ticks forward independently of industry-wide publication holidays.
|Release Date
|Chapter Number
|Status / Issue
|September 7, 2026
|Chapter 1192
|Published (WSJ Issue #41)
|September 13, 2026
|Chapter 1193
|Published (WSJ Double Issue #42-43)
|September 21, 2026
|—
|WSJ Holiday / Oda Break
|September 28, 2026
|Chapter 1194
|Upcoming (WSJ Issue #44)
|October 5, 2026
|—
|Scheduled Oda Break (WSJ Issue #45)
Because Chapter 1192 and Chapter 1193 complete two legs of his current trio, the upcoming arrival of Chapter 1194 on September 28 marks the conclusion of that three-chapter block. Consequently, an author-mandated break will hit immediately afterward, pushing the subsequent chapter into October.
The Long-Term Outlook for the Elbaf Arc
For international readers accessing official simulpub platforms like Manga Plus on Sundays, these dual layers of interruptions require patience.
But the math tells a different story for anyone tracking straight sequential weeks.
How are you pacing your theories for the Elbaf arc climax during these two-week waits? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.