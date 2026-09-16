OpenAI Backs Bipartisan FRONTIER Act Requiring Independent AI Audits

OpenAI has expressed support for key aspects of a bipartisan congressional proposal requiring major artificial intelligence developers to submit their large language models to independent external audits, marking a significant strategic shift for the company toward federal oversight.

Shifting Stance on Federal Oversight in Washington

For the first time, the California-based AI developer has explicitly endorsed a federal mandate requiring third-party evaluators to review the safety protocols of frontier models. Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s chief global affairs officer, outlined this position during a roundtable discussion with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., according to statements confirmed to CBS News. This endorsement represents a tactical pivot for the company, which has previously backed state legislation to regulate AI but stopped short of backing comprehensive third-party federal oversight.

The legislative vehicle housing this mandate is the FRONTIER Act, a bipartisan bill jointly sponsored by Republican Representative Jay Obernolte of California and Democratic Representative Lori Trahan of Massachusetts. According to reporting from CBS News, the statutory text aims to empower independent bodies to verify whether commercial safety frameworks are robust enough to mitigate what the legislation classifies as “acceptable levels of catastrophic risk.”

Parsing the Requirements of the FRONTIER Act

Beyond external evaluation, the proposed statutory framework introduces operational transparency rules for AI creators. Developers would be required to publish reports on their models and disclose safety incidents to governing authorities.

While OpenAI’s leadership has embraced the core principle of independent audits, a company spokesperson emphasized that the organization has not endorsed the entirety of the legislative package.

Joseph Miller, founder of the group PauseAI UK, noted in an interview with CBS News that voluntary compliance remains an unreliable security mechanism without statutory enforcement:

“We need the government to lead on it, because they probably aren’t going to do it without the government stepping in,”

Miller stated, underscoring the sentiment among safety researchers that external oversight is long overdue.

Balancing Innovation and National Security

Lehane’s recent outreach on Capitol Hill builds upon a broader public policy push outlined in a September blog post. In that publication, Lehane called on Congress to enact mandatory national security requirements while urging industry leaders to collaborate on industry standards.

“The stakes are enormous,” Lehane wrote in the corporate statement. “Advanced AI could accelerate the development of new medicines, strengthen critical infrastructure, expand economic opportunity, and help solve scientific problems that have resisted generations of human effort. But the capabilities that make models more useful also come with risks, and they will not remain confined to a few frontier laboratories.”

As federal lawmakers debate the parameters of the FRONTIER Act, President Trump has spoken out against slowing down AI development through bureaucratic hurdles imposed by the federal government.

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