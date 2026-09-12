Oppo Pad 5 Review: A Rebadged OnePlus Pad Go 2

According to reporting from Frandroid, the device is functionally identical to the OnePlus Pad Go 2, reflecting corporate realignments within BBK Electronics following OnePlus’s withdrawal from the European market in July 2025.

The BBK Hardware Pipeline and the Exit of OnePlus

When hardware analysts examined the physical footprint and internal components of the Oppo Pad 5, the engineering DNA pointed straight to BBK Electronics’ shared supply chain. According to Frandroid’s hardware breakdown, the device shares the exact dimensions (192.77 mm x 266.01 mm with a 6.8 cm profile), optical sensor array, and power architecture of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tested a year prior. Only the branding on the back panel shifts from OnePlus to Oppo.

This industrial pivot arrives directly in the wake of OnePlus shuttering its official European operations. Rather than engineering an entirely new mid-range architecture from silicon up, the parent company deployed a rebadged hardware strategy to secure market share in the empty slot left behind. Yet, structural realities dictate that the software ecosystem adapts to the new badge. The Oppo Pad 5 runs ColorOS 16 built on Android 16, replacing OxygenOS while retaining specialized additions like AI Studio for image generation.

Comparative Hardware Metrics and Benchmark Parity

Because the internal components remain completely unchanged, benchmark suites yield nearly identical performance metrics between the two iterations. Hardware data compiled across testing phases illustrates this silicon consistency down to the decimal.

Benchmark / Metric Oppo Pad 5 OnePlus Pad Go 2 AnTuTu v10 Score 785,890 727,177 3DMark Wild Life / Extreme 3,220 / 864 3,218 / 865 Standard / HBM Brightness (nits) 590 / 835 617 / 866 PCMark Adaptive Battery Life 12 hours, 7 minutes 12 hours, 12 minutes

According to 01net’s hardware testing, the device weighs 597 grams and carries a modest IP40 certification, meaning it resists solid particles over 1 mm but lacks water resistance. The 12.1-inch LCD panel delivers a 2800 x 1980 resolution at 284 ppp, supported by a 120 Hz refresh rate. While the display handles Dolby Vision content and hits a peak outdoor brightness of over 800 nits, 01net notes that its 80.5% screen-to-body ratio leaves thick bezels that feel dated compared to contemporary offerings from Xiaomi and Lenovo.

Pricing Shifts and Marketplace Realities

Pricing strategy at launch created a noticeable friction point for early adopters. According to Frandroid, OnePlus had previously retailed the higher-spec 5G-enabled Pad Go 2 with 256 GB of storage for 249 euros. In contrast, Oppo introduced the Pad 5 at 409 euros for a Wi-Fi-only configuration with 128 GB of storage. 01net outlines an even higher baseline structure on official channels, noting a launch price of 469 euros for the Wi-Fi variant and 529 euros for the 5G model.

Component cost inflation hit the supply chain hard between product generations. However, as official stock stabilized, secondary marketplaces adjusted pricing downward. Buyers tracking third-party retail platforms can find the tablet hovering between 259 and 280 euros, aligning much closer to the value proposition established by its predecessor.

The 30-Second Verdict on the Oppo Ecosystem Shift

For consumers weighing multimedia capabilities, the Oppo Pad 5 delivers solid everyday performance through its MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC and quad-speaker audio array. It handles moderate 3D gaming and multitasks reliably.

Photo: 01net.com

The hardware compromises remain stark. Charging speeds top out at 33W—a sluggish throughput for a massive 10,050 mAh cell. The 7:5 aspect ratio favors productivity over widescreen video playback, and the update lifecycle guarantees just three years of Android system updates. Buyers finding the device discounted toward the 250-euro mark secure a dependable media slate backed by Oppo’s regional warranty infrastructure, while those paying full retail price will find fierce competition from Xiaomi and Samsung.