Oracle Starts New Layoff Round: Read the Internal Email

Oracle has initiated a fresh round of job cuts impacting multiple departments, with some teams facing workforce reductions of more than 10%, according to affected employees and internal documentation. The reductions began on September 14, unfolding through sudden digital lockouts before official notifications arrived in employee inboxes.

The latest downsizing effort at Oracle comes as the company manages escalating financial commitments tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure. Prior to this latest wave of layoffs, the tech firm maintained approximately 141,000 personnel.

For many workers, the sequence of events on September 14 began hours before any formal communication was sent. Federated logins stopped functioning around 4 a.m.

Around 6 a.m. local time, affected staff members received an automated message signed by “Oracle Leadership.” The email stated that their positions were being eliminated as part of a broader organizational change and that September 14 would mark their final working day. Displaced workers were instructed to submit personal email addresses to receive subsequent separation and severance documentation because corporate system access was immediately revoked.

Impacted Departments and System-Wide Reach

Employee reports shared across online platforms including Reddit, LinkedIn, and Blind indicate that the cuts swept through numerous specialized divisions. Affected areas reportedly included OCI security, CI/CD, enterprise engineering, observability, executive escalations, Fusion, NetSuite sales, Customer Success Services, Oracle Health, EPM, HR Technology, data-center compliance, and the Stargate site located in Abilene, Texas.

Internal feedback suggests that strong performance evaluations did not shield workers from the restructuring. Several staff members with multi-year tenures and consistently high ratings reported losing their positions, while others noted that corporate communication channels registered sharp drops in active accounts throughout the morning hours.

While unverified estimates circulated online regarding the total scale of the reduction, Oracle has not publicly disclosed the exact number of personnel affected by the mid-September cuts.

Financial Pressures and Executive Stock Adjustments

Industry analysts note that the reduction aligns with ongoing efforts to curb payroll expenses while sustaining heavy capital expenditures for AI infrastructure. Financing these initiatives has required accumulating billions in debt.

In a related corporate disclosure, Larry Ellison recently canceled a 10b5-1 trading plan established on June 22, 2026. The plan would have permitted the sale of up to 50 million shares valued at approximately $7.5 billion through October 24. A filing submitted on September 11 confirmed that the plan was rescinded without any shares being sold, though Oracle has not provided a public rationale for the cancellation.

What Comes Next for Remaining Employees

As displaced personnel transition out of the organization, remaining workers face continued uncertainty regarding potential follow-up reductions in international regions. Observers and internal employee networks are closely monitoring upcoming corporate fiscal milestones and official communications for further updates on Oracle’s long-term operational strategy.

Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this report is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute professional, financial, or legal advice.